Centennial splits in volleyball at Shelby

SHELBY – The Centennial volleyball team hit the road Thursday night for the Shelby-Rising City tri. The Broncos opened Thursday’s action with a two-set loss to Sutton before rebounding to sweep the host Huskies to close the day.
Sutton 2, Centennial 0
The Mustangs handled the Broncos in the opener, taking the first set 25-15 and the second 25-8 to complete the sweep. Freshman Catelynn Bargen smashed three kills for Centennial, which finished with just six kills for the match. Sophomores Karley Naber and Cora Payne added two and one kill, respectively.
Naber and junior Samara Ruether tallied one service ace apiece for the Broncos, while Naber recorded a team-high four digs and Reuther followed with three. Bargen, Payne, senior Gracen Fehlhafer and junior Krislyn Green all added two digs apiece. Fehlhafer also tallied all six Centennial assists.
Centennial 2, Shelby-Rising City 0
The Broncos claimed a fairly tight first set 25-20 and then slammed the door on the host Huskies with a 25-17 win in the second set to break out the brooms.
Centennial’s offensive attack racked up 20 kills after managing just six against Sutton. Freshman Averie Stuhr hammered a team-high six kills, while Bargen smashed five and Payne and junior Cambria Saunders added three apiece. Naber, Ruether and freshman Ella Wambold all had one kill each.
Green led the Broncos at the service line with three aces. Naber added two and Ruether and Fehlhafer each had one as Centennial finished with seven aces for the match.
Wambold and Naber each recorded a team-high six digs, while Green and Fehlhafer followed with four and Ruether added three. Fehlhafer also tallied 16 of the Broncos’ 19 assists.
Centennial improved to 6-9 on the season with the win. The Broncos return to action Tuesday with a road trip to 2-10 Wilber-Clatonia.