Centennial splits in volleyball at Shelby

SHELBY – The Centennial volleyball team hit the road Thursday night for the Shelby-Rising City tri. The Broncos opened Thursday’s action with a two-set loss to Sutton before rebounding to sweep the host Huskies to close the day.

Sutton 2, Centennial 0

The Mustangs handled the Broncos in the opener, taking the first set 25-15 and the second 25-8 to complete the sweep. Freshman Catelynn Bargen smashed three kills for Centennial, which finished with just six kills for the match. Sophomores Karley Naber and Cora Payne added two and one kill, respectively.

Naber and junior Samara Ruether tallied one service ace apiece for the Broncos, while Naber recorded a team-high four digs and Reuther followed with three. Bargen, Payne, senior Gracen Fehlhafer and junior Krislyn Green all added two digs apiece. Fehlhafer also tallied all six Centennial assists.

Centennial 2, Shelby-Rising City 0

The Broncos claimed a fairly tight first set 25-20 and then slammed the door on the host Huskies with a 25-17 win in the second set to break out the brooms.