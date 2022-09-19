Centennial splits four at Bison volleyball invite

CENTRAL CITY – The Centennial Broncos took to the court Saturday, where they split four matches at the Central City invite. Centennial opened with consecutive sweeps against the host Bison and Boone Central, but the Broncos fell to Adams Central and then Hastings to end the day.

Centennial 2, Central City 0

After shaking a slow start to win the first set 28-26, Centennial led 24-18 in the second set, but Central City fought off three match points before the Broncos finally put the match away with a 25-21 win to complete the sweep.

“It wasn’t pretty but we got the job done,” head coach Alex Anstine said. “We have tried to preach with the girls of controlling our side of the net and not giving the other team any free points. I thought in the second set we did a much better job of that. We’ve just got to come out strong, do a better job of finishing and not let teams back into matches.”

Centennial hammered 33 kills as a team compared to just 18 for the Bison in the sweep. The Broncos’ offense was fairly evenly distributed as four Broncos tallied at least four winners.

“I think it’s a huge strength for us,” Anstine said. “Some teams might have one or two hitters you can tell your blockers to key in on, but I feel like with our team we have five girls that can step up in any situation and put the ball away.”

Karley Naber paced the Centennial attack, as the junior hammered a match-high 13 kills on 30 swings for a .333 hitting percentage. She got backup from the Broncos’ other hitters as junior Cora Payne whacked six kills on 14 swings, sophomore Averie Stuhr tallied five winners on 13 attacks and senior Cambria Saunders added four kills on 12 chances.

Catelynn Bargen notched three winners while Samara Ruether and Kate Luebbe had one each.

“It takes the pressure off of everybody when you know you have somebody that can pick you up,” Naber said of the balanced attack. “I have to better the ball and put it away for my teammates. They worked hard to get it off the ground, so I’ve got to put it away.”

Payne and Krislyn Green each crushed one of the Broncos’ two aces in the sweep, while Payne had a solo block and Saunders and Stuhr combined for another. Ella Wambold notched a team-high 12 digs and recorded 26 of Centennial’s 31 assists.

Centennial 2, Boone Central 0

The Broncos quickly dispatched of Boone Central in the second match of the day, rolling to a 25-15, 25-19 sweep. Saunders led the Centennial attack with seven kills on 14 swings and Bargen added four, while Payne collected a trio of winners on six swings and Naber also finished with three kills.

Centennial finished with six aces, led by two from Naber and one each from Payne, Wambold, Luebbe and Green. Payne and Stuhr led the effort at the net with a solo block each, while Naber and Saunders combined for a third.

Ruether finished with a team-high eight digs and Wambold notched 17 assists.

Adams Central 2, Centennial 0

Centennial dropped a tight first set 25-22, but the second set was all Adams Central by a 25-10 margin as they completed the sweep. Payne led the Broncos with five kills on 12 swings, Naber added three winners and Bargen finished with two.

“We gave Adams Central too many easy balls, made too many unforced errors and need to do a better job of controlling our side of the net,” Anstine said. “If we can keep teams out of system I think we have a great shot at winning a lot of games. It’s just that mental toughness we’ve been trying to preach with these girls. We’ve been kind of on a roller coaster where we play really well, then we don’t play so well and then we play well again, so we’re trying to find that balance where we can play consistently.”

Payne, Naber and Stuhr each notched one solo block, Naber led the team with eight digs and Wambold collected eight assists.

Hastings 2, Centennial 0

In the final match of the day, the Class B Tigers picked up a 25-18, 25-21 sweep as Centennial collected just eight kills for the match while hitting minus-.164 as a team with 20 errors. Bargen led the way with three winners and Saunders added two.

Luebbe and Naber both crushed half of Centennial’s four aces, while Saunders and Stuhr led the effort at the net with a pair of blocks each. Payne and Bargen both added one assisted block.

Ruether and Naber both tallied double-digit digs with 11 and 10, respectively. Wambold notched a team-high seven assists.

For the day, Naber notched 20 kills in four matches, Payne added 15 winners and Saunders tallied 14. Naber notched four aces on the day, Luebbe crushed three and Payne and Green both had two. At the net, Payne finished with four blocks in as many matches and Wambold collected 56 assists.

“We have great hitters all the way around, so just knowing everyone else is capable of doing that too, I know they can pick up the slack when I’m down,” Payne said. “I have to practice everything and I can’t just focus on one thing all the time. You have to be an all-around player and help the team wherever they’re needed.”

Centennial (9-9) returns to the court Tuesday night when they welcome Wilber-Clatonia to Utica.