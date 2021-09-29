 Skip to main content
Centennial softball splits a pair of games
BEAVER CROSSING – The Centennial softball team split a pair of games against Cozad and Southern/Diller-Odell at its home tri Tuesday evening, as the Broncos lost to Cozad 8-7 but hammered Southern/Diller-Odell 14-2.

Cozad 8, Centennial 7

The Broncos led 3-2 after three innings and 6-5 through five, but Cozad scored three runs in the sixth to pull out an 8-7 win. Centennial racked up seven hits and three walks, led by a pair of multi-hit games from sophomores Savannah Horne and Ava Fischer.

Horne went 2 for 4, stole three bases and scored three runs, while Fischer went 2 for 3 with a walk, a double, two RBI and two runs scored. Ellie Tempel added a two-RBI single and Cora Hoffschneider and Halle Kinnett each recorded an RBI single of their own.

In the circle, Horne took the loss for Centennial. She allowed eight runs – just three earned – on 11 hits and a walk with five strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

Centennial 14, Southern/Diller-Odell 2

The Broncos trailed 2-1 after one inning but scored three in the second and 10 in the third to blow the game wide open in a 14-2, three-inning victory. Centennial’s lineup only recorded three hits, but the Broncos drew a whopping 11 walks.

Horne went 2 for 2 with a double, a walk and two RBI, while Rylee Menze went 1 for 2 and also drew a walk. Though they didn’t record a hit, both Temple and Eliza Timmerman drew a pair of walks.

Pitching stats for the game were not available.

