Centennial softball gains split in home triangular

Halle Kinnett also recorded an RBI single, as the senior went 1 for 3 and also drew a walk and scored a run.

Savannah Horne took the loss for the Broncos in the circle. The sophomore tossed three innings and allowed seven runs on eight hits and four walks with four strikeouts. Menze pitched two innings of relief, allowing three runs – two earned – on three hits.

Centennial 14, Wilber-Clatonia 4

The Wolverines drew first blood with a run in the top of the first, but the Broncos erupted for five in the bottom of the inning to race out to an early four-run lead.

Centennial added three runs in the second, four more in the third and another two in the fourth as the Broncos rolled to a 14-4 win behind an offensive onslaught.

The Broncos racked up 14 runs despite only managing five hits thanks to discipline at the plate. Centennial drew 10 walks for the game as three Broncos recorded multiple walks.

Sophomore Cora Hoffschneider spearheaded the offensive blitzkrieg, finishing 2 for 2 at the plate with a pair of walks, a home run and six RBIs. Heidtbrink went 1 for 2 with a pair of walks, drove in three runs and scored three more.