Centennial softball gains split in home triangular

GRESHAM – Centennial softball entered Tuesday night’s home tri against Wilber-Clatonia and Centura-Central Valley with a record of just 1-12, but the Broncos turned in a solid performance. They dropped the opener 10-9 against CCV in a tightly contested matchup and rebounded to obliterate the Wolverines 14-4 and pick up their second win of the season.
CCV 10, Centennial 9
Centennial built an early lead with a run in the first inning, but CCV responded with a pair in the top of the second. A five-run explosion in the top of the third extended the lead to 7-1, but the Broncos cut the deficit to five with a run in the bottom of the frame.
After a two-run CCV fourth inning, Centennial exploded for six runs in the home half and cut CCV’s lead to a single run.
CCV tacked on an insurance run in the top of the fifth, and the Broncos scored once in the bottom of the inning but couldn’t completely erase the deficit in a 10-9 loss.
Centennial scored nine runs on eight hits with seven walks in defeat, led by a pair of multi-hit outings from sophomores Rylee Menze and Ava Fischer. Menze went 2 for 4 with a pair of singles and scored three runs, while Fischer went 2 for 3 with two singles and two RBIs.
Senior Halley Heidtbrink went 1 for 2 with a pair of walks and a bases-clearing double. She notched half of Centennial’s six RBIs for the game and also scored a run.
Halle Kinnett also recorded an RBI single, as the senior went 1 for 3 and also drew a walk and scored a run.
Savannah Horne took the loss for the Broncos in the circle. The sophomore tossed three innings and allowed seven runs on eight hits and four walks with four strikeouts. Menze pitched two innings of relief, allowing three runs – two earned – on three hits.
Centennial 14, Wilber-Clatonia 4
The Wolverines drew first blood with a run in the top of the first, but the Broncos erupted for five in the bottom of the inning to race out to an early four-run lead.
Centennial added three runs in the second, four more in the third and another two in the fourth as the Broncos rolled to a 14-4 win behind an offensive onslaught.
The Broncos racked up 14 runs despite only managing five hits thanks to discipline at the plate. Centennial drew 10 walks for the game as three Broncos recorded multiple walks.
Sophomore Cora Hoffschneider spearheaded the offensive blitzkrieg, finishing 2 for 2 at the plate with a pair of walks, a home run and six RBIs. Heidtbrink went 1 for 2 with a pair of walks, drove in three runs and scored three more.
Junior Eliza Timmerman went 1 for 2 and drove in a pair of runs, while Menze had the fifth Centennial hit. Fischer and sophomore Libbie Kubicek also recorded an RBI apiece as the Broncos finished with 13 for the game.