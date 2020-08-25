 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Centennial softball drops both games of triangular
0 comments

Centennial softball drops both games of triangular

Kearney Catholic, Hastings St. Cecilia leaves Beaver Crossing with win

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

BEAVER CROSSING – The Centennial Broncos softball team dropped both games of its triangular in Beaver Crossing on Monday to Hastings St. Cecilia and Kearney Catholic in Class C action.

Centennial opened the triangular with Kearney Catholic and lost 10-3. In the second game against St. Cecilia, the Broncos fell 14-0.

St. Cecilia outhit Centennial 15-1 and scored at least three runs in all four innings played. Jillian Bailey had the lone hit for the Broncos.

Daylee Dey and Kailey Ziegler were both pitching in the circle for Centennial. The St. Cecilia bats were hot, though, and belted three doubles, one triple and one home run.

Centennial, which begins its season 1-3, will host Columbus Lakeview (1-2) in Gresham on Thursday night. On Saturday, the Broncos will travel to Seward to compete in the Bluejays’ tournament.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News