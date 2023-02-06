HASTINGS – The Lexington Minutemen racked up 209.5 points to second place Centennial’s 134 then ran away and hid from the nine team field at the Adams Central invite on Friday.

Third went to Aurora with 128; fourth was Boone Central with 114 and rounding out the top five teams was Fremont with 107.

The Broncos crowned three champions. Garrison Schernikau (33-14) was first at 126; at 145 Jarrett Dodson (42-7) took the top spot and at 160 pounds Breckin Schoepf (34-13) earned his title

Schernikau defeated Aurora’s Tegan Burson in the finals with a pin at 1:56, while Dodson won a major decision over Boone Central’s Jaxon Schafer by the score of 16-7.

Schoepf defeated 31-12 Juan Manzo of Lincoln North Star by an 11-6 decision.

Freshman Kasten Ruether (31-14) rated No. 3 in the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association-Huskerland rankings lost his bid for a title to Lexington’s Garrett Kaiser by pin in 2:27 to finish second.

Keenan Kosek (21-11) at 152 placed third as did Cyrus Songster (22-16) at 170 pounds. In the heavyweight division Paul Fehlhafer (31-14) took fourth.

Centennial will be at the C-3 district meet which gets underway Saturday at Central City. Competition will conclude Saturday.