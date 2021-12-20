Centennial scores 56 points on the mats at Wahoo

WAHOO – The Class C No. 1 David City Aquinas Monarchs rolled to their third wrestling invite title of the season Saturday, scoring 199 points to Class A No. 2 Omaha Westside’s 111.

Lincoln Pius X was third with 94, fourth place went to Class D No.4 East Butler with 92 points and rounding out the top five was Class C No. 9 Bishop Neumann with 83.

*All ratings courtesy of Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association-Huskerland.

The Centennial Broncos, who came in with the No. 1 rated wrestler and Class C defending state champion Carson Fehlhafer at 285, scored 56 points and took home 11th place.

The Broncos had only five wrestlers competing on Saturday and Fehlhafer kept his record clean at 16-0 with a 3-0 win over Neil Hartman, No. 4 in Class B (16-2), of Concordia/DC West in the finals. Fehlhafer also defeated No. 6 rated Kale Nordmeyer of Malcolm in the semifinals with a pin at 5:59.

The only other wrestler to place for Centennial was Jarrett Dodson (12-4 at 145 pounds). Dodson defeated Cole Schulzkump of Lincoln Pius X in 5:59 in the semifinals, but lost to No. 2 rated Hunter Vandenberg of Aquinas in the finals by pin in 1:51.