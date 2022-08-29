Centennial salvages final game at Seward Invite with 20-7 win over Platteview

SEWARD - A rough start to the Seward Invite and a heartbreaking loss to Aurora set the Broncos up to meet the Platteview Trojans in the final game of the Seward Invite on Saturday.

The host Seward Lady Jays needed just three innings to defeat the Broncos 13-0 and Aurora put up four runs in the top of the fifth to pull away from a 2-2 tie and hand the Broncos their second loss of the day 6-4.

Both Centennial and Platteview came in looking for their first wins of the season and a 10-run third against the Trojans went a long way in securing the win for the Broncos.

Centennial 20, Platteview 7

The Broncos jumped to a 14-0 lead over the Trojans as they plated four in the first frame and 10 more in the third.

Platteview scored all seven of their runs in the bottom of the third, but Centennial never let up offensively as they plated six more in the fourth.

Offensively the Broncos had 11 hits as Savannah Horne and Saige Scheele each had two for the winners. Platteview’s five errors led to a few unearned runs and junior Ava Fischer held the Trojans to just two hits in her 2 2/3 innings of work while picking up the win.

Leading the Broncos in RBIs was Scheele with four, while freshman Anna Warm had two runs batted in and she homered. Other players with extra base hits included; Riley Ziegler with a double and Cora Hoffschneider smacked a two-bagger.

Aurora 6, Centennial 4

The Broncos had just three hits in the loss accounted for by Horne, Ziegler and Hoffschneider. Ziegler, Hoffschneider and Fischer all knocked in one run.

The only extra base hit was a double off the bat of Hoffschneider.

Aurora led 2-0 with single runs in the first and third, but the Broncos drew even as they scored a run each in the third and fourth frames.

Aurora exploded for four runs in the fifth and Centennial mounted a comeback in the bottom of the inning scoring twice, but that would be all the closer they would get.

Centennial did not take advantage of six Aurora errors.

Aurora finished with seven hits as Adi Fahrnbruch and Kaelin Sparr had two each.

Horne and Fischer shared the pitching duties with Fischer working 4 1/3 and allowing six hits and five runs, while Horne allowed two hits in two innings of work.

Seward 13, Centennial 0

The hosts pounded out 10 hits and the Broncos managed just one hit and that was off the bat of Fischer.

Seward scored five in the first, five in the second and three in the third, the game ending on a three-run home run.

The Broncos defense struggled committing six errors that led to eight unearned runs.

Centennial (1-7) is back on the diamond tonight as they get a rematch with Aurora on the Huskies’ home turf.