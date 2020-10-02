Centennial’s Turnbull wins Raymond Central XC Invite

MALCOLM – Centennial’s Clinton Turnbull won the Raymond Central Cross Country Invite on Thursday at Branched Oak near Malcolm, finishing the boys’ race in 18 minutes, 10.57 seconds.

It was Turnbull’s first victory of his high school career, and be beat runner-up Drew Moyer of Palmyra by 5 seconds. The invite was run on the same course as the Malcolm Invite earlier this season.

“On the Malcolm course, it’s not easy to see the runners until about a half mile left in the race. At that point, Clinton was in first with a runner right behind him,” Centennial head coach Rob Johansen said. “He was passed for a few strides and then overtook first again and outkicked his competitor down the stretch.”

Johansen said Turnbull, just a sophomore, is improving in every meet he runs.

“Clinton ran an all-time best of 18:10 just 10 days after running the same course for the Malcolm Invite in 19:31,” Johansen said. “His last three races have been 18:15, 18:32 and now 18:10. I’m hoping that the 19-minute races are behind him for the year.”

The Centennial boys, or girls, don’t have enough runners to qualify for a team score, so Bennington won the boys’ invite with 24 points while Palmyra was runner-up with 34.