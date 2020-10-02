Centennial’s Turnbull wins Raymond Central XC Invite

MALCOLM – Centennial’s Clinton Turnbull won the Raymond Central Cross Country Invite on Thursday at Branched Oak near Malcolm, finishing the boys’ race in 18 minutes, 10.57 seconds.
It was Turnbull’s first victory of his high school career, and be beat runner-up Drew Moyer of Palmyra by 5 seconds. The invite was run on the same course as the Malcolm Invite earlier this season.
“On the Malcolm course, it’s not easy to see the runners until about a half mile left in the race. At that point, Clinton was in first with a runner right behind him,” Centennial head coach Rob Johansen said. “He was passed for a few strides and then overtook first again and outkicked his competitor down the stretch.”
Johansen said Turnbull, just a sophomore, is improving in every meet he runs.
“Clinton ran an all-time best of 18:10 just 10 days after running the same course for the Malcolm Invite in 19:31,” Johansen said. “His last three races have been 18:15, 18:32 and now 18:10. I’m hoping that the 19-minute races are behind him for the year.”
The Centennial boys, or girls, don’t have enough runners to qualify for a team score, so Bennington won the boys’ invite with 24 points while Palmyra was runner-up with 34.
Rounding out the Centennial boys was Garrison Schernikau, who finished 23rd (20:33.03). Be careful not to overlook Schernikau, who has also been steadily on the rise according to his coach.
“Garrison got his time under 21 minutes for the first time,” Johansen said. “Garrison is getting that race experience that can be so valuable as a first-year runner. He’s getting the racing figured out and really starting to drop his times. I’m anxious to see how well he will improve in the next few years as he has all the signs of being a really good runner.”
Madison Brandenburgh, also a sophomore, was the lone Centennial runner in the girls’ race, and she recorded a personal-best time of 21:55.26, which was good enough for fourth.
“She also cut off time from 10 days ago when she ran at 22:39,” Johansen said.
Palmyra’s Emily Frey was the girls’ champ with a 20:31.49 while Marisol Deanda was second with a 20:32.01.
Boys team scores: 1. Bennington 24; 2. Palmyra 34; 3. Norris 36; 4. Lincoln North Star 76; 5. Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water 91; 6. Arlington 99; 7. Malcolm 105.
Girls team scores: 1. Norris 36; 2. Palmyra 41; 3. Schuyler 46; 4. Bennington 62; 5. Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water 69; 6. Arlington 74; 7. Lincoln North Star 104.
