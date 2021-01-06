Centennial’s Gierhan nails six 3s, records double-double in win

UTICA – The Centennial Broncos boys basketball team had three players score in double figures Tuesday night along with way to a 57-32 blowout win over the David City Scouts in Utica.

Cooper Gierhan led the Broncos with 18 points while Maj Nisly added 16 and Lane Zimmer 11. Gierhan went 6 of 13 from 3-point range and recorded a double-double with a team-high 11 rebounds.

Centennial led 13-6 after the first quarter and 28-20 at halftime. The Broncos sealed the victory in the second half, outscoring the Scouts 29-12. Centennial’s defense held David City to just two points in the fourth.

Centennial improves to 6-3 on the season while David City drops to 2-6. The Broncos will host Class C-2 No. 7-rated Sutton (6-3) on Friday.