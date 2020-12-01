Centennial’s Gierhan is one of the area’s top shooters, and he’s ready for his senior year to get rolling

UTICA – For the past three years, Cooper Gierhan has been one of the best, if not the best, shooters in the York News-Times’ coverage area.
Centennial’s 6-foot-1, 200-pound sharpshooter has started on the varsity team since he was a freshman, and even then it was clear what he brought to an offense.
Perimeter shooting.
As a freshman, Gierhan shot 45 percent (73 of 161) from 3-point range while averaging 14.6 points per game. As a sophomore, 42 percent (54 of 129) and 13.1. In his junior year last season, a career-best 46 percent (58 of 125) and 13.4.
Gierhan learned to shoot at the free-throw line first as a little kid. His dad, Kevin, taught him where to put his hands on the ball and how to release it. Gierhan started competing in free-throw contests when he was in the second or third grade.
“He’s kind of the free-throw guy in our family,” Gierhan said of his dad. “He’s the one who taught me free-throw form and technique and all that.”
Gierhan remembers the day when it started clicking from 3-point range. He was in the seventh grade and it was during track season.
With his shooting mechanics in mind before every attempt, Gierhan was getting shots up on the hoop in his driveway in Utica – that’s something he was doing every day because he was so excited for high school basketball. The ball started going in a lot more than in previous sessions.
“I was getting really excited because before that I wasn’t the best shooter,” Gierhan said. “In junior high I was bigger than everyone else so it was easy to play inside. But once they (3-pointers) started going in it was pretty exciting.”
Gierhan is the only senior on Centennial’s team this season. Being the oldest and most experienced player at practice is sort of a new thing for him because he’s always played with and against older kids. That was true at home, too, where he grew up playing a lot of 1-on-1 against his two older brothers, Kyle and Kendall.
Now in his senior year, Gierhan is clearly “the guy” for Centennial. He was the top option last season, too, and drew the opposing team’s best defender night in and night out. Defenses know about Gierhan and what he can do behind the arc, which makes life tougher sometimes. But with another year of experience under Gierhan’s belt, head coach Cam Scholl thinks a big season is coming up.
“Cooper will handle that really well. He’s had an outstanding preseason,” Scholl said. “Last year it took some time for him to get used to being the main guy. We’re lucky to have some other guys who compliment him well.”
One of the key players that will take some of the defensive pressure off Gierhan is Jake Bargen. The 6-3 junior shot 40 percent (34 of 84) from 3 last season and provided a nice option to go to last season as he averaged 11.7 points.
Both Gierhan and Bargen are big guards, and this season they’ll look to get to the rim more than they did last season. Gierhan is a career 82-percent (153 of 187) shooter at the line while Bargen shot 76 percent (60 of 79) from the stripe last season.
“I think the big thing for guys who shoot it really well like Cooper is to not settle,” Scholl said. “When the opportunity is there to attack, take advantage of it and not just rely on being a great shooter. He’s a great free-throw shooter, and we would really like to see him get to the line more this year than he has in the past.”
The 2020-21 basketball season is sure to be full of obstacles that teams across the state will have to deal with. But so far, things have been good in practice according to Gierhan.
“We have a lot of young guys on the team which seems like it would be tough, but they’re figuring things out super early on which is nice to know because we have a lot of experience, even with the young guys,” he said. “I think we’re starting to put pieces together and we’re ready for the season to start.”
