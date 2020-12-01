Centennial’s Gierhan is one of the area’s top shooters, and he’s ready for his senior year to get rolling

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I was getting really excited because before that I wasn’t the best shooter,” Gierhan said. “In junior high I was bigger than everyone else so it was easy to play inside. But once they (3-pointers) started going in it was pretty exciting.”

Gierhan is the only senior on Centennial’s team this season. Being the oldest and most experienced player at practice is sort of a new thing for him because he’s always played with and against older kids. That was true at home, too, where he grew up playing a lot of 1-on-1 against his two older brothers, Kyle and Kendall.

Now in his senior year, Gierhan is clearly “the guy” for Centennial. He was the top option last season, too, and drew the opposing team’s best defender night in and night out. Defenses know about Gierhan and what he can do behind the arc, which makes life tougher sometimes. But with another year of experience under Gierhan’s belt, head coach Cam Scholl thinks a big season is coming up.

“Cooper will handle that really well. He’s had an outstanding preseason,” Scholl said. “Last year it took some time for him to get used to being the main guy. We’re lucky to have some other guys who compliment him well.”