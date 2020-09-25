Centennial’s Brandenburgh continues to improve

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MALCOLM – It’s been several years since the Centennial girls cross country team has had a runner place at the Malcolm Invite at Branded Oak Lake, Broncos’ head coach Rob Johansen said.

But this past Tuesday, Madison Brandenburgh changed that.

Brandenburgh finished her race in 22 minutes, 39.13 seconds, which was a season-best time for the Centennial sophomore and good enough for 13th.

“She cut off over one minute from last year’s race and is running really well right now,” Johansen said. “It was this time last year in which her times really started to drop so we are hoping that happens again this year.”

Brandenburgh was the only girl runner for Centennial on Tuesday, so the Broncos did not qualify for a team score.

Lincoln Christian won the girls’ race with 22 points while Minden was runner-up with 34. Milford took third with 37 points.

Minden’s Jessie Hurt won the girls’ race in 20:45.94 while Lincoln Christian’s Sadye Daniell was second in 20:46.37.

On the boys’ side, Centennial had two runners compete – Clinton Turnbull and Garrison Schernikau – and didn’t register a team score, either.