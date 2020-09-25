Centennial’s Brandenburgh continues to improve

MALCOLM – It’s been several years since the Centennial girls cross country team has had a runner place at the Malcolm Invite at Branded Oak Lake, Broncos’ head coach Rob Johansen said.
But this past Tuesday, Madison Brandenburgh changed that.
Brandenburgh finished her race in 22 minutes, 39.13 seconds, which was a season-best time for the Centennial sophomore and good enough for 13th.
“She cut off over one minute from last year’s race and is running really well right now,” Johansen said. “It was this time last year in which her times really started to drop so we are hoping that happens again this year.”
Brandenburgh was the only girl runner for Centennial on Tuesday, so the Broncos did not qualify for a team score.
Lincoln Christian won the girls’ race with 22 points while Minden was runner-up with 34. Milford took third with 37 points.
Minden’s Jessie Hurt won the girls’ race in 20:45.94 while Lincoln Christian’s Sadye Daniell was second in 20:46.37.
On the boys’ side, Centennial had two runners compete – Clinton Turnbull and Garrison Schernikau – and didn’t register a team score, either.
Turnbull finished in 30th (19:31.5) and shaved over 30 seconds off his time from last year’s race in Malcolm, according to Johansen. Schernikau placed 57th with a time of 21:10.42, his personal best this season.
Lincoln Christian won the invite with 29 points while Milford was second with 31 and Malcolm third with 65.
Luke Bonifas of Adams Central was the boys’ champ with a clocking of 17:19.95 while runner-up was Gavin McGerr of Lincoln Christian in 17:42.77. Ty Brockhaus was third in 17:55.18.
Final girls scoring: 1. Lincoln Christian 22; 2. Minden 34; 3. Milford 37; 4. Schuyler 69; 5. Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water 112; 6. Freeman 117; 7. Malcolm 122; 8. East Butler 126.
Final boys scoring: 1. Lincoln Christian 29; 2. Milford 31; 3. Malcolm 65; 4. Minden 86; 5. Adams Central 95; 6. Schuyler 110; 7. Lincoln Lutheran 132; 8. Freeman 143; 9. Conestoga 161; 10. East Butler 199; 11. Wilber-Clatonia 204; 12. E-M/Weeping Water 208; 13. Johnson County Central 245; 14. Syracuse 264; 15. David City 296.
