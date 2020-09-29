Centennial rushes for over 200 yards, ends three-game losing streak in Syracuse

SYRACUSE – The Centennial Broncos football team ended its three-game losing streak last Friday with a 33-15 win over Syracuse on the road.

Centennial actually trailed 7-6 at halftime, but outscored the hosts 27-8 in the second half.

Centennial rushed for 235 yards and three touchdowns while senior quarterback Cooper Gierhan went 11 of 15 for 146 yards and two touchdowns in the passing game without throwing an interception.

Sophomore Maj Nisly rushed for a team-high 126 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries while Gierhan added 85 yards and one score on the ground.

Gierhan’s favorite target through the air was junior wideout Jake Bargen, who hauled in seven catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

Junior Lance Haberman led the Broncos’ defense with six tackles while three others – Gierhan, junior Carson Prochaska and junior Carson Fehlhafer – all had four. Prochaska and junior Jayden Harsthorn each had a sack, too.

Senior corner Will Saunders had two interceptions.

Centennial improves to 2-3 on the season and will host Bishop Neumann (3-1) this Friday in Utica.