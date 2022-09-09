Centennial runners tackle Milford Invite

“Clinton Turnbull knocked one minute, four seconds off last week's time to a fifth-place finish. I think it helped him to have some familiar runners in the race to run with. He competed hard and stayed with the top runners until the last half mile where they started to spread out,” Broncos head coach Rob Johansen said. “Grace Schernikau led the girls for the second straight week to an eighth place finish, also knocking off some time from week 1. Madison Brandenburgh ran the first two miles with a sore achilles and ended up having to drop out. Up to that point she was in the top 10, but the pain was just too much. We will focus on some rest and therapy to see if she can run next week or not. I'm sure she would rather sit out a meet early in the season if it means she can run healthy at the end of the season.”