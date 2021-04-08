Centennial results from Malcolm track invite

Other athletes who landed in the top three of their events; Molly Prochaska was third in the 400 (1:07.33); Madison Brandenburgh was second in the 3200 (13:12.46) and third in the 1600 (6:11.53).

In the field events; Hirschfeld was second in the triple jump (32-9); Jillian Bailey took third in the long jump (14-7 ½) and Kailey Ziegler was second in the shot put (31-7) and third in the discus (93-11).

The biggest scoring event for the boys came in the pole vault where they pocketed 18 points with a 1-2 finish. Senior Cooper Gierhan had his best jump of the year at 12-3 and second went to Sam Tomes with a vault of 12-0 that matched his season high.

Second place efforts went to Will Saunders in the 110 hurdles (16.45) and Jake Bargen in the 300 intermediate hurdles with a time of 44.21.

The Broncos had third place efforts in six events, starting with the 400 where Rayshun Foreman was clocked at 57.06 and jumped 18-8 in the long jump. Ryan Payne ran a 10:58.17 in the 3200 and Bargen cleared 5-10 in the high jump.

The 4x100 relay was third with a time of 48.06 as was the 4x400 with a clocking of 3:52.68.

The Wolverines won championships in seven running events and three field events to pull away from the field early.