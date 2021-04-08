Centennial results from Malcolm track invite

MALCOLM –Despite the rain and the cold early spring weather the Malcolm Invite was held Wednesday in less than ideal conditions.
When the buses packed up and started back home the Wilber-Clatonia boys and the host Malcolm Clipper girls were the invite winners.
Malcolm’s second place finish behind the Centennial Broncos in the 4x400 meter relay secured the Clipper win over the Broncos 115.50 to 109 with third place Milford coming in with 95 points.
The Wolverines of Wilber didn’t need to worry about the last event, they had the title sewn up long before that with 184 points. Malcolm finished in second with 118 and Centennial was the third place team at 87 points.
Malcolm’s strength was scoring 42 points in the top three of the field events to open their early lead. Milford won two field events but could not keep up the early pace the Clippers set.
Centennial did not win a field event, but with victories in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays they were able to sneak right back into contention.
The 4x100 relay posted a time of 54.67 behind Savannah Horne, Lexus Prochaska, Kate Hirschfeld and Daylee Dey. The 4x400 relay was clocked at 4:32.14 and featured the same four runners.
Dey added 18 points to the Bronco total as she won the open 1600 (5:57.88) and took second in the 800 with a time of 2:41.82.
Other athletes who landed in the top three of their events; Molly Prochaska was third in the 400 (1:07.33); Madison Brandenburgh was second in the 3200 (13:12.46) and third in the 1600 (6:11.53).
In the field events; Hirschfeld was second in the triple jump (32-9); Jillian Bailey took third in the long jump (14-7 ½) and Kailey Ziegler was second in the shot put (31-7) and third in the discus (93-11).
The biggest scoring event for the boys came in the pole vault where they pocketed 18 points with a 1-2 finish. Senior Cooper Gierhan had his best jump of the year at 12-3 and second went to Sam Tomes with a vault of 12-0 that matched his season high.
Second place efforts went to Will Saunders in the 110 hurdles (16.45) and Jake Bargen in the 300 intermediate hurdles with a time of 44.21.
The Broncos had third place efforts in six events, starting with the 400 where Rayshun Foreman was clocked at 57.06 and jumped 18-8 in the long jump. Ryan Payne ran a 10:58.17 in the 3200 and Bargen cleared 5-10 in the high jump.
The 4x100 relay was third with a time of 48.06 as was the 4x400 with a clocking of 3:52.68.
The Wolverines won championships in seven running events and three field events to pull away from the field early.
Centennial will be back on the track next Tuesday, April 13 at the Milford Invite which starts at 2 p.m.