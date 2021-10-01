Centennial out-paced by Thayer Central on volleyball court

HEBRON – The Thayer Central Titans, 15-3 and ranked No. 10 in Class C-2 in the Omaha World-Herald, welcomed the Centennial Broncos to town Thursday night. Centennial hung tough, but Thayer Central overpowered the Broncos in the end to secure a 25-18, 25-10, 25-16 sweep.

Jayme Huhman hammered a match-high 14 kills on 30 attempts to power the Titans, while sophomore Cora Payne led Centennial with six kills on 16 attempts. Sophomore Karley Naber and freshman Catelynn Bargen crushed five kills apiece, while junior Cambria Saunders added four and freshman Averie Stuhr had two.

Thayer Central notched five aces in the match while Centennial had zero, but the Broncos carried a 5-2 advantage at the net as Payne notched three blocks and Saunders and Stuhr each had two.

Naber recorded a team-high 13 digs for Centennial, while junior Krislyn Green added 11, junior Samara Ruether tallied nine and senior Gracen Fehlhafer notched eight. Fehlhafer also recorded 20 of the Broncos’ 22 assists.

Centennial drops to 7-10 on the season and returns to the court Tuesday night when it hosts Cross County.