Centennial ninth at David City invite

DAVID CITY – The Centennial wrestlers hit the mats Friday, where they put up 81 points to place ninth in the 15-team field.

Austin Patchin earned five points with a sixth-place finish at 220 pounds after going 2-3 in five matches.

The Broncos landed a trio of wrestlers on the podium in the fifth-place spot, as Kasten Ruether went 3-2 at 106, Keenan Kosek won four of five matches at 152 and Breckin Schoepf went 3-1 at 160.

Cyrus Songster placed fourth at 170, winning three of five matches on the day. In the 145-pound bracket, Jarrett Dodson won three of four matchups and took home a bronze medal. Centennial’s best finisher came at 285, where Paul Fehlhafer went 3-1 and claimed silver.