Centennial lands seventh in SNC volleyball tourney

MILFORD – On the final day of the Southern Nebraska Conference Volleyball Tournament, the Centennial Broncos went 1-1 to finish in seventh place. Centennial dropped its first match of the day to David City in three sets but rebounded to sweep Wilber-Clatonia in the seventh-place match.

David City 2, Centennial 1

The Broncos took the opening set 25-20 but couldn’t hold on as the Scouts took the next two sets to win the match. Sophomore Karley Naber hammered eight kills to lead Centennial, followed by seven apiece from junior Cambria Saunders and freshman Catelynn Bargen. Sophomore Cora Payne added six winners, while freshman Averie Stuhr notched four.

Payne and senior Gracen Fehlhafer each crushed one of the Broncos’ two ace serves. The duo also led the Centennial effort at the net, as Fehlhafer recorded a team-high four blocks and Payne added three. Stuhr and Saunders both notched two stuffs, while Naber tallied one.

Junior Samara Ruether posted a team-high 12 digs and Fehlhafer tallied 29 of Centennial’s 31 assists.

Centennial 2, Wilber-Clatonia 0