Centennial lands quartet of top-10 finishes at Raymond Central

RAYMOND – The Centennial Broncos haven’t posted a team score in cross country all season due to a low number of runners, but that hasn’t stopped the program from finding success this fall. The trend continued Thursday, as Centennial saw a pair of runners record top-10 finishes in both the girls and boys races.

“Times are still improving and going down so that is a good sign that we are on our way to a peak in the next 2-3 weeks,” head coach Rob Johansen said. “Grace Schernikau and Clinton Turnbull both placed second in the meet and are running great right now. Josie Turnbull and Camden Winkelman were our second runners and both earned medals at eighth and ninth while running PR times for the season. Matthew Hoops also ran a PR in 19:34 and just missed the medals at 16th.”

Turnbull crossed the tape in 17:50 for second while Winkelman cracked the top 10, timing in at 19:09 to place ninth. Hoops ran a 19:34 but narrowly missed a spot on the podium.

Schernikau continued her breakout season with a silver medal Thursday, clocking in at 21:39. Turnbull followed behind her in eighth with a time of 23:20, while senior Madison Brandenburgh returned to action after missing several weeks and turned in a solid time of 24:01.

“Madison Brandenburgh is back running in her first meet in a few weeks from being injured,” Johansen said. “(She’s) maybe 75% in running shape but wanted to run as it's getting near the end of the season and she’s such a strong competitor. Madison placed 12th in the race, which surprised me based on just a few days of running before the meet.”

The postseason quickly approaches, as the Broncos return to action Thursday for the SNC meet in Fairbury.