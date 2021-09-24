Centennial keeps Syracuse winless in football

The Rockets went three-and-out on their next possession, and the Broncos needed one play to extend their lead. Nisly found Bargen in stride, and the senior broke loose for a 55-yard touchdown catch.

Centennial forced a stop and got the ball back with under a minute left in the half but couldn’t score as the Broncos took a 28-0 lead into the locker room.

Syracuse managed nothing offensively to open the second half, while Centennial continued its hot finish to the first half on its opening drive of the third quarter. A 34-yard Maj Nisly run converted a third down and set Centennial up with a first-and-goal. Mike Nisly capped the possession with a one-yard plunge, his second rushing touchdown and third total score of the day.

Both teams sent in their second strings on the next possession as the Rockets moved the ball down the field and finally found the end zone on a short rush with 3:45 remaining in the third quarter.

Centennial’s backup offense didn’t score on the next possession, and the Syracuse offense drove down the field and punched the ball into the end zone on a 27-yard Cy Petersen rush. The Rockets couldn’t come up with the two-point conversion, however, as the Broncos led 35-12 with 10:17 remaining.