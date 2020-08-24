Centennial holds off late FCEMF charge

UTICA-In a match-up of local teams at the Centennial Tri on Saturday, the host Broncos held off a late charge by the Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers to post the 11-9 win.
In the first game of the day, the Wahoo Bishop Neumann Cavaliers defeated the host Broncos 9-1 and in the middle game the Panthers got a solid pitching performance from freshman Amy Lauby as they opened the season with a 6-2 win.
Centennial 11, FCEMF 9
The Panthers grabbed an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but by the time they came to bat in the top of the second, the host Broncos had scored eight times in the bottom half of the frame.
Centennial’s lead went o 9-2, before the Panthers started to get the bats going and cut into the Centennial lead.
The Panthers trailed 11-4, but scored five times over the final two innings as they mounted a comeback.
Offensively, FCEMF recorded nine hits with senior Jackie Schelkopf going 3 for 4 and driving in two runs, while Georgia Meyer was 3 for 3 with one RBI.
The Panthers had two extra base hits as Kelsi Gaston homered and Megan Rumery had a double.
Centennial also had nine hits with two each from senior Jillian Bailey and Kailey Ziegler. Bailey led the team with three RBI’s while Dailey Dey and Ziegler both doubled in the win.
The Panthers had four errors leading to two un-earned runs, while the Panthers also committed four miscues which led to five un-earned runs.
"As well as we played defensively in game one we showed we still have a lot of work to do in the first inning of game two. We were not sharp at any position and Centennial made us pay,” said FCEMF head coach Aaron Lauby. “It was a hot day, but both teams had to play in it and Centennial made the fewest mistakes and they prevailed. I was very proud of our girls for battling back and getting the tying run up to the plate in the last inning after getting behind.”
FCEMF 6, Neumann 2
Freshman pitcher Amy Lauby went up against a very good Neumann team and held them to just three hits in the six inning win.
“For a freshman, I thought Amy Lauby handled herself very well, holding Neumann to three hits over six innings, and the defense behind her made some exceptional plays. It was really fun to watch us play defense this game,” Lauby commented. "Very pleased with how we played against a top rated team that is going to win a lot of games this season. We had a few defensive mistakes but for the most part our pitching and defense was on point.”
Neumann took a 2-0 lead through the first two innings, but the Panthers bounced back to tie the game with two runs in the third.
FCEMF took a 4-2 lead and padded the cushion with two more in the sixth.
The Panthers ripped out 12 hits and they were led by Schelkopf who went 3 for 4 with an RBI and two doubles, while Shelby Lawver also had three hits in three at bats and she led the team with three runs batted in. The sophomore also had a pair of doubles.
Neumann 9, Centennial 1
The Broncos were only outhit 11-8, but the Cavaliers did a lot better job of capitalizing on their chances to score.
Neumann plated four runs in each the first and second innings while the Broncos only run came in the bottom of the second on an Eliza Timmerman single.
The Broncos offense was led by junior Halle Kinnett and Halle Heidtbrink with two hits each.
Ziegler took the loss as she gave up nine runs, all earned on 11 hits. Two of those hits were home-runs.
Centennial (1-1) hosted Class C state rated Kearney Catholic and Hastings St. Cecilia Monday night in Beaver-Crossing, while the Panthers open their home season Tuesday night with Class C No. 1 Fairbury in town for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch.
