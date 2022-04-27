Centennial, Heartland, Lutheran girls gear up for conference T&F

UTICA – Before the SNC and CRC track meets this weekend, the Centennial Broncos, Heartland Huskies and Nebraska Lutheran Knights got in their final run-throughs at the Centennial Quad on Monday.

“Coaches backed off on some of the runners to keep them fresh for Saturday's SNC meet, while others had a chance to participate and some were able to try new events,” Broncos head coach Rob Johansen said.

Savannah Horne figures to factor into the conference race in the sprints for Centennial, and the sophomore delivered a sweep of the 100 and 200 on Monday. Teammate Molly Prochaska also secured silver in the 100, while the Broncos’ Kali Fickel scored in both events.

Cora Payne paced the field in the 400, crossing the line in 1:07.01. The sophomore also finished runner-up in the high jump.

Prochaska, Lillian Butzke and Grace Schernikau finished 2-4-6 in the 800, while freshman Ella Wambold won the 1600 with a time of 6:06.12. Junior Madison Brandenburgh crossed the tape in 1:37.91 to win the 3200 with teammate Josie Turnbull clocking in third at 14:26.

Wambold, Brandenburgh and Turnbull all set new personal bests in the distance races ahead of Saturday’s SNC meet.

“I was really happy for them to finally get some better weather so they could establish some better times,” Johansen said. “It's been brutal for the distance kids this spring to run in the strong winds.”

In the pole vault, junior Samara Ruether cleared 9 feet to win the event for the second consecutive meet.

Karley Naber took gold in the long jump with a distance of 13-4½ and Catelynn Bargen leapt 30-3 in the triple jump to win the event. The Broncos’ Caylie Clouse scored in both, finishing second in the long jump and third in the triple.

Centennial also swept the throws. Halley Heidtbrink won the shot put and Cora Hoffschneider emerged victorious in the discus. Alex Galavez finished second in the shot put, while Cambria Saunders placed fourth in both the 100 and 300 hurdles.

Heartland’s Hayden Mierau performed well in the sprints, placing third in the 200 and fourth in the 100. The Huskies’ Grace Regier scored in the 200, 400 and long jump.

Jaelyn Brown and Ella Friesen added a pair of runner-up finishes in the 200 and pole vault, respectively.

Marissa Endorf recorded Nebraska Lutheran’s best finish of the day with silver in the 1600. Teammates Bethany Fox and Ann Prigge finished third and fourth in the event, respectively.

Jasmine Malchow added another bronze for the Knights in the 100 hurdles and finished sixth in the 100.

Event winners and area athletes who placed

100 – 1. Savannah Horne, Centennial, 13.31; 2. Molly Prochaska, Centennial, 14.03; 4. Hayden Mierau, Heartland, 14.18; 5. Kali Fickel, Centennial, 14.51; 6. Jasmine Malchow, Nebraska Lutheran, 14.65

200 – 1. Savannah Horne, Centennial, 27.94; 2. Jaelyn Brown, Heartland, 29.19; 3. Hayden Mierau, Heartland, 29.40; 4. Kali Fickel, Centennial, 30.95; 5. Grace Regier, Heartland, 31.07

400 – 1. Cora Payne, Centennial, 1:07.01; 4. Grace Regier, Heartland, 1:09.18; 5. Isabel Johnson, Heartland, 1:12.44; 6. Reese Regier, Heartland, 1:28.44

800 – 1. Reagan Robinson, Sutton, 2:32.11; 2. Molly Prochaska, Centennial, 2:35.15; 4. Lillian Butzke, Centennial, 2:46.13; 6. Grace Schernikau, Centennial, 2:46.54

1600 – 1. Ella Wambold, Centennial, 6:06.12; 2. Marissa Endorf, Nebraska Lutheran, 6:24.74; 3. Bethany Fox, Nebraska Lutheran, 6:33.93; 4. Ann Prigge, Nebraska Lutheran, 6:43.39

3200 (full scoring not available) – 1. Madison Brandenburgh, Centennial, 13:37.91; 3. Josie Turnbull, Centennial, 14:26

100 Hurdles – 1. Alivia Huxoll, Sutton, 16.92; 3. Jasmine Malchow, Nebraska Lutheran, 18.11; 4. Cambria Saunders, Centennial, 18.66; 5. Ashley Brown, Heartland, 19.03

300 Hurdles – 1. Kate Griess, Sutton, 50.62; 4. Cambria Saunders, Centennial, 55.08; 6. Jaelyn Brown, Heartland, 59.41

4x100 – 1. Sutton, 53.67; 2. Centennial, 55.96

4x400 – 1. Sutton, 4:29.16; 2. Centennial, 4:37.56; 3. Heartland, 4:53.58; 4. Nebraska Lutheran, 5:02.06

4x800 – 1. Nebraska Lutheran, 11:37.97

Long Jump – 1. Karley Naber, Centennial, 13-4½ ; 2. Caylie Clouse, Centennial, 13-4¼ ; 3. Grace Regier, Heartland, 13-2½; 5. Eloise Casper, Heartland, 12-9¼; 6. Lilly Carr, Heartland, 12-0¾

Triple Jump – 1. Catelynn Bargen, Centennial, 30-3; 3. Caylie Clouse, Centennial, 28-2¼

High Jump – 1. Alivia Huxoll, Sutton, 4-10; 2. Cora Payne, Centennial, 4-8; 3. Averie Stuhr, Centennial, 4-6; 4. Tenley Williamson, Nebraska Lutheran, 4-6; 5. Kaylee Schoen, Nebraska Lutheran, 4-2; 6. Cora Hoffschneider, Centennial, 4-2

Pole Vault – 1. Samara Ruether, Centennial, 9-0; 2. Ella Friesen, Heartland, 7-6; 3. Emersyn Oswald, Heartland, 6-6; 4. Kate Luebbe, Centennial, 6-0

Shot Put – 1. Halley Heidtbrink, Centennial, 33-5; 2. Alex Galavez, Centennial, 33-2½; 3. Cynthia Cerveny, Heartland, 33-0; 4. Cora Hoffschneider, Centennial, 31-3; 5. Allie Boehr, Heartland, 30-10

Discus – 1. Cora Hoffschneider, Centennial, 87-8; 2. Halley Heidtbrink, Centennial, 85-8; 3. Lauryn Breitkreutz, Centennial, 79-1; 4. Allie Boehr, Heartland, 77-1; 5. Alex Galavez, Centennial, 76-7