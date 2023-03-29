WILBER – Two area teams laced up their running shoes and hit the track Tuesday at Wilber-Clatonia, as Centennial and Heartland both competed against the field at the Wolverines’ host invite.

The Bronco girls turned in the best performance, racking up 79 points to tie for second with Palmyra; Milford won the girls’ title with 116.5 points. Heartland placed eighth out of nine teams with 18 points.

Centennial’s Savannah Horne swept the sprints, as the junior clocked in at 13.11 seconds in the 100 and 27.51 seconds in the 200. Senior Cambria Saunders added a win for the Broncos in the triple jump with a leap of 31-9, while the Broncos’ 4x100 relay quartet of Saunders, Horne, Bree Nisly and Samara Ruether crossed the tape in 54.46 seconds to win gold.

“Savannah Horne remains unbeaten in the 100 and 200 and helped anchor our 400 relay to first place. As it warms up, I expect her times to drop more,” Centennial head coach Rob Johansen said. “So far, she's ahead of last year and improving. Cambria Saunders won the triple jump at 31-9. It’s not her best, but her form is still in progress as we have not had enough practice time.”

Hallie Tessman recorded the only event win for the Huskie girls when she cleared 8 foot in the pole vault.

On the boys side, Freeman topped the team standings with 107 points, while the Broncos and Huskies placed sixth and seventh with 43 and 40 points, respectively. Most of Centennial’s points came in the throws as Jayde Gumaer won the discus with a toss of 144-2 and Gumaer, Xavier Ettwein and Paul Fehlhafer went 2-3-4 in the shot put.

“Jayde Gumaer led the boys with personal best throws in both discus and shot put. I am really impressed with both of those throws,” Johansen said. “He struggled some last Friday with a sore knee in shot put and came back strong today. Xavier Ettwein continues to do well in an odd combination of long jump and shot put. It’s not every day you have an athlete that can place in the long jump and shot put. He is willing to try just about any event for us.”

For the Heartland boys, the 400 and high jump proved to be fruitful. Zach Quiring took bronze in the 400 with a time of 55.31 seconds and teammate Trev Peters was just behind him in fourth at 55.37 seconds. In the high jump, Langdon Arbuck cleared 5-6 and Caden Siebert made it over the bar at 5-4 to finish third and fourth.

Team scores – girls

1. Milford (MIL), 116.5; T-2. Palmyra (PAL), 79; T-2. Centennial (CENT), 79; 4. Wilber-Clatonia (WC), 77; 5. Tri County (TRI), 67; 6. Lourdes Central Catholic (LCC), 52; 7. Thayer Central (THA), 32.5; 8. Heartland (HRT), 18; 9. Freeman (FRE), 6

Team scores – boys

1. FRE 107, 2. WC 98, 3. MIL 81, 4. PAL 66, 5. TRI 65, 6. CENT 43, 7. HRT 40, 8. THA 23. 9. LCC 4

Event winners and area athletes who placed – girls

100 – 1. Savannah Horne, CENT, 13.11; 6. Hayden Mierau, HRT, 14.13

200 – 1. Savannah Horne, CENT, 27.51; 4. Hayden Mierau, HRT, 30.14

400 – 1. Rylie Walter, PAL, 1:05.14

800 – 1. Jera Schuerman, WC, 2:35.40

1600 – 1. Lilly Kenning, MIL, 5:20.56; 2. Ella Wambold, CENT, 5:59.48; 4. Grace Schernikau, CENT, 6:02.28

3200 – 1. Lilly Kenning, MIL, 11:39.57; 3. Ella Wambold, CENT, 13:10.23; 4. Grace Schernikau, CENT, 13:18.58

100 hurdles – 1. Carly Rains, WC, 17.74

300 hurdles – 1. Jenna Box, LCC, 52.57

4x100 – 1. CENT (Cambria Saunders, Bree Nisly, Samara Ruether, Savannah Horne), 54.46

4x400 – 1. MIL (Tanya Miller, Kylie Jakub, Delaney Carraher, Lilly Kenning), 4:26.98; 4. CENT (Karley Naber, Andrea Gumaer, Molly Prochaska, Cora Payne), 4:35.90

4x800 – 1. PAL (Erin Chambers, Kinsley Havranek, Bettie Chambers, Rylie Walter), 10:55.54; 5. CENT (Cora Payne, Karley Naber, Lillian Butzke, Molly Prochaska), 11;57.33; 6. HRT (KatrinaMarie Epp, Reese Regier, Jamisen Klein, Eloise Caspet), 13:00.79

High jump – 1. Sarah Spahr, MIL, 5-1; 5. Cora Payne, CENT, 4-8

Pole Vault – 1. Hallie Tessman, HRT, 8-0; 4. Kate Luebbe, CENT, 7-0

Long jump – 1. Piper Havel, THA, 15-6; 4. Cambria Saunders, CENT, 14-5¾

Triple jump – 1. Cambria Saunders, CENT, 31-9

Shot put – 1. Addi Mowinkel, MIL, 33-4½; 5. Allie Boehr, HRT, 30-1; 6. Alex Galavex, CENT, 30-0

Discus – 1. Camille Stauffer, MIL, 123-7

Event winners and area athletes who placed – boys

100 – 1. Drew Erhart, PAL, 11.42

200 – 1. Drew Erhart, PAL, 24.16

400 – 1. Gavin Vlcan, WC, 53.79; 3. Zach Quiring, HRT, 55.31; 4. Trev Peters, HRT, 55.37

800 – 1. Carter Siems, TRI, 2:09.49; 5: John Fehlhafer, CENT, 2:18.63

1600 – 1. Gavin Dunlap, MIL, 4:49.42

3200 – 1. Gavin Dunlap, MIL, 10:27.98; 4. Clinton Turnbull, CENT, 10:56.69

110 hurdles – 1. Evan Ault, FRE, 16.43

300 hurdles – 1. Carter Niles, FRE, 43.04

4x100 – 1. PAL (Bradley Stedman, Hunter Pope, Bobby Buzby, Drew Erhart), 46.12; 5. CENT (Breckin Schoepf, Lane Zimmer, Camden Winkelman, John Fehlhafer), 48.70

4x400 – 1. TRI (Carter Siems, Ben Holsing, Kaden Van Winkle, Dustin Kapke), 3:43.74; 3. HRT (Trev Peters, Luis Alvarez, Nick Thieszen, Zach Quiring), 3:45.53; 6. CENT (John Fehlhafer, Lane Zimmer, Garrison Schernikau, Camden Winkelman), 3:54.68

4x800 – 1. TRI (Carter Siems, Drew Siems, Ben Holsing, Kaden Van Winkle), 9:15.75; 4. HRT (Samuel Quiring, Holden Switzer, Trenton Goertzen, William Nielsen), 10:04.81

High jump – 1. Taylan Vetrovsky, FRE, 5-10; 3. Langdon Arbuck, HRT, 5-6; 4. Caden Siebert, HRT, 5-4

Pole vault – 1. Ashton Pulliam, WC, 12-6; 5. Nick Thieszen, HRT, 10-0

Long jump – 1. Carter Skleba, WC, 20-0¼; 3. Xavier Ettwein, CENT, 18-7½

Triple jump – 1. Carter Skleba, WC, 41-5

Shot put – 1. Taylan Vetrovsky, FRE, 49-6; 2. Jayde Gumaer, CENT, 44-10; 3. Xavier Ettwein, CENT 43-9; 4. Paul Fehlhafer, CENT, 43-2

Discus – 1. Jayde Gumaer, CENT, 144-2