Centennial gives top-seed Lutheran High Northeast a fight, but falls short

In the first, the Broncos came out of a timeout trailing 19-15, but went on a 5-1 run to tie the set at 20-all. During that stretch, Centennial seniors Jaycee Stuhr and Kiley Rathjen each had a kill while Eagle mistakes helped the Bronco rally.

The two teams went back and forth to finish, but Lutheran sealed the set win off back-to-back kills from senior Aubrey Herbolsheimer and Gebhardt.

Kate Hirschfeld’s five kills led the Broncos in that first set. After coming into the tournament as the team leader with 420 kills on the season, Hirschfeld was held to just seven on Thursday. Stuhr led Centennial with eight kills while senior Jaci Opfer, a transfer from Seward, had 18 digs and 20 assists.

After being forced to call a timeout to stop another Lutheran run in the beginning of the second set, Centennial came out of the stoppage strong and got three consecutive kills — two from Stuhr and one from Opfer — to give it a 10-9 lead.

But the Eagles flexed their muscles and responded with a 7-1 spurt that gave them a 16-11 edge. Centennial wound up cutting its deficit to just 20-19 after getting two kills each from senior Gracie Booth and Stuhr and a block from Opfer, but Lutheran finished strong. An ace from senior Chloe Spence ended the set.