Centennial gives top-seed Lutheran High Northeast a fight, but falls short

LINCOLN — The Centennial Broncos knew they were win for a challenge Thursday night against the Lutheran High Northeast Eagles in a first-round match of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
While Centennial was the No. 8 seed and had 11 losses to its résumé, the Eagles — who hail from Norfolk, Nebraska — were the top seed of the tournament, coming in with 33 wins against just one loss.
After sweeping Centennial 25-22, 25-20, 25-10, the Eagles showed why they were given the top spot.
“Lutheran High Northeast deserves to be the No. 1 seed — they’re a great team,” Centennial head coach Alex Anstine said following the loss.
Lutheran’s 5-foot-8 senior Rebecca Gebhardt, a Concordia volleyball commit, was a thorn in the side of the Broncos all night. She finished with a match-high 16 kills and 26 digs — six of those kills unofficially came in the deciding third set where the Eagles ran away with the lopsided win.
“She could hit anywhere on the court,” Anstine said of Gebhardt. “She could hit line, she had her off-speed shot, she’s just a great player. Defensively, she passed the ball well for them. I think she had a touch on almost every ball. She was just moving so well.”
While the third set wasn’t close, Centennial gave Lutheran a fight in the first two.
In the first, the Broncos came out of a timeout trailing 19-15, but went on a 5-1 run to tie the set at 20-all. During that stretch, Centennial seniors Jaycee Stuhr and Kiley Rathjen each had a kill while Eagle mistakes helped the Bronco rally.
The two teams went back and forth to finish, but Lutheran sealed the set win off back-to-back kills from senior Aubrey Herbolsheimer and Gebhardt.
Kate Hirschfeld’s five kills led the Broncos in that first set. After coming into the tournament as the team leader with 420 kills on the season, Hirschfeld was held to just seven on Thursday. Stuhr led Centennial with eight kills while senior Jaci Opfer, a transfer from Seward, had 18 digs and 20 assists.
After being forced to call a timeout to stop another Lutheran run in the beginning of the second set, Centennial came out of the stoppage strong and got three consecutive kills — two from Stuhr and one from Opfer — to give it a 10-9 lead.
But the Eagles flexed their muscles and responded with a 7-1 spurt that gave them a 16-11 edge. Centennial wound up cutting its deficit to just 20-19 after getting two kills each from senior Gracie Booth and Stuhr and a block from Opfer, but Lutheran finished strong. An ace from senior Chloe Spence ended the set.
“In those first two sets I thought we played really well and we gave them everything that we could,” Anstine said. “I thought we served the ball aggressively and kept them out of system a little bit. They have some great players, some great hitters. We just needed to control our side of the net a little bit better and not make those silly mistakes, but I couldn’t be more proud of how far we came.”
The Eagles ran away with the third and held leads of 10-4, 15-6, 20-8 and 24-10 before a kill from junior Mia Furst sent her team into the semifinals.
“That third set, I wish it went a little differently,” Anstine said.
Centennial had six seniors play their final game in a Bronco jersey, including Booth, Hirschfeld, Opfer, Lexus Prochaska, Rathjen and Stuhr. It’s a program-shifting group, according to Anstine.
“They’ve turned the Bronco volleyball program around,” she said. “Their freshman year, I think we were 10-21, and now to be 22-12 and make it here is huge. I think they’ll have success in basketball, success in track, they’re very bright girls so they’re going to have bright futures off the court. I just couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Centennial (22-12) 22 20 10 — 0
LHNE (34-1) 25 25 25 — 3
