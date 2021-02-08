 Skip to main content
Centennial gives Milford a game for three quarters, but Eagles stay unbeaten
LEDE

News-Times/Steve Marik

Centennial junior Jake Bargen rises over Milford junior Jaxon Weyand during the first half of Monday night’s Southern Nebraska Conference tournament championship game in Utica.

UTICA — On Monday night in Utica, not much got in the way of the Milford Eagles scoring buckets, improving their record to 21-0 and, most importantly, winning the Southern Nebraska Conference boys basketball championship in dominating fashion.

Milford, which came into the game rated Class C-1 No. 5 in the latest Omaha World-Herald, took down the C-2 No. 9 Centennial Broncos 56-42 to stay perfect on the year. This was the second meeting of the season between the two — Milford picked up a 49-37 win in Utica on Dec. 18.

On Monday, Milford got strong performances from Micah Hartwig, Jaxon Weyand and Seth Stutzman. Hartwig scored a game-high 20 points and helped seal the win at the free-throw line, making 7 of 8 in the fourth. Weyand knocked down a couple 3s while the 6-foot-5 Stutzman was a load to handle in the paint, both offensively and while grabbing boards in the paint.

Centennial gave the Eagles a game for three quarters. Head coach Cam Scholl’s team trailed 14-11 after the opening quarter but wound up tying Milford at 25 at halftime. The Broncos ended the second on a 6-2 run that included back-to-back 3s from Maj Nisly and Cooper Gierhan. Gierhan, a senior, tied junior teammate Jake Bargen for the team high with 17 points on the night.

Centennial trailed just 36-31 at the end of the third, but the Eagles ran away with their lead in the last eight minutes, doing most of their damage at the free-throw line. Milford went a combined 14 of 16 in the fourth alone.

Centennial drops to 14-5 on the season and will host Malcolm (6-11) on Saturday.

Centennial (14-5) 11 14 6 11 — 42

Milford (21-0) 14 11 11 20 — 56

Centennial scoring: Jake Bargen 17, Lane Zimmer 2, Cooper Gierhan 17, Maj Nisly 5, Jayden Harsthorn 1.

Milford scoring: Micah Hartwig 20, Jaxon Weyand 16, Seth Stutzman 10, Kaleb Miller 2, Isaac Yeackley 6, Maddox Baack 2.

