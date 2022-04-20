Centennial girls win their own track invite behind 11 top-3 finishes

UTICA – The Centennial Broncos returned to the track Tuesday afternoon, where they battled cool, cloudy and windy conditions in addition to the field as they looked to continue a hot start to the season at their home invite.

“More wind, stocking hat and gloves...starting to get really old,” Broncos head coach Rob Johansen said of the weather.

In the end, the elements and the seven-team field were no match for the Centennial girls, as the Broncos piled up 105 points and rolled to the team title. The victory was the second in a row for Centennial, which also logged a runner-up and a pair of third-place finishes to open the season.

Malcolm took second with 85 points, 20 behind the Broncos. Columbus Lakeview finished third, while Milford and David City rounded out the top 5.

Centennial won just three events, but the Broncos’ depth made the difference as the hosts notched 11 top-3 finishes on the day.

Alex Galavez earned the Broncos’ first win of the day in the shot put, where the junior hurled a 33-02 to take gold. Senior Halley Heidtbrink placed fifth with a distance of 31-03.

“Alex Galavez won her first ever shot put,” Johansen said. “Things are clicking with Alex in the shot put with back-to-back PR meets.”

Centennial pole vaulters competed for the first time in nearly a month Tuesday, but junior Samara Ruether showed no signs of rust as she cleared the bar at 9 feet to blow away the rest of the field. The next-best mark was a full foot lower.

“Samara Ruether won the pole vault after a three-week layoff where conditions were too dangerous to hold the event,” Johansen said. “We have not had many good weather days to even get in a good practice with the vault, so I was really impressed how well she did.”

Centennial’s third and final victory came in blowout fashion in the 4x800 relay. Cora Payne, Grace Schernikau, Ella Wambold and Molly Prochaska breezed to the finish line in 11:21.15, 33 seconds clear of the rest of the field.

Lilly Kenning of Milford swept the distance races, but the Broncos’ depth still racked up points as three runners scored in both events.

Wambold claimed silver in the 3200, clocking in at 13:48.41. Junior Madison Brandenburgh crossed the tape five seconds behind her teammate to win bronze, while Josie Turnbull finished sixth with a time just over 14:30.

In the 1600, Wambold took bronze. The freshman finished in 6:22.51 to pace the Broncos in the event, while Grace Schernikau placed fifth and Brandenburgh timed in eighth place.

“The depth of our girls runners in the 1600 and 3200 really helped us score some big points,” Johansen said. “All three girls placed in both events.”

Savannah Horne notched a pair silvers in the sprints for Centennial. The sophomore ran the 100 in 12.88 seconds and finished just three-hundredths of a second behind winner Macy Stock of Lakeview. Lakeview’s Blake Barcel won the 200 in 26.34 seconds, just ahead of Horne at 26.50 seconds.

Lillian Butzke scored for Centennial in the 800, where she clocked in at 2:53.94 to finish fourth. Payne ran the 400 in 1:10.24 as the sophomore placed sixth and hung another Bronco point on the board.

Cambria Saunders finished fourth in the 300 hurdles, timing in at 54.03 seconds. The junior also placed in the triple jump, recording a distance of 31-09½ to take fifth.

Cora Hoffschneider placed second for the Broncos in the discus, where she battled the wind to reach a distance of 93-02.

Centennial also found success in the relays outside of the win in the 4x800. Saunders, Karley Naber, Ruether and Horne clocked in at 54.19 seconds in the 4x100 to take silver, while the Broncos’ 4x400 relay won bronze.

Payne, Naber, Horne and Prochaska completed the 4x400 in 4:41.69, about a second behind Minden for second place.

Team standings – 1. Centennial 105, 2. Malcolm 85, 3. Columbus Lakeview 76, 4. Milford 74, 5. David City 72, 6. Raymond Central 60, 7. Minden 55

Event winners and Centennial athletes who placed

100 – 1. Macy Stock, Lakeview, 12.85; 2. Savannah Horne, Centennial, 12.88

200 – 1. Blake Barcel, Lakeview, 26.34; 2. Savannah Horne, Centennial, 26.50

400 – 1. Blake Barcel, Lakeview, 1:03.42; 6. Cora Payne, Centennial, 1:10.24

800 – 1. Addyson Hansen, Malcolm, 2:41.63; 4. Lillian Butzke, Centennial, 2:53.94

1600 – 1. Lilly Kenning, Milford, 5:39.95; 3. Ella Wambold, Centennial, 6:22.51; 5. Grace Schernikau, Centennial, 6:31.53; 6. Madison Brandenburgh, Centennial, 6:32.31

3200 – 1. Lilly Kenning, Milford, 12:16.21; 2. Ella Wambold, Centennial, 13:48.41; 3. Madison Brandenburgh, Centennial, 13:53.34; 6. Josie Turnbull, Centennial, 14:30.04

100 Hurdles – 1. Lili Eickmeier, David City, 17.36

300 Hurdles – 1. Madelyn Lubischer, Raymond Central, 50.19; 4. Cambria Saunders, Centennial, 54.03

4x100 – 1. Lakeview, 52.80; 2. Centennial, 54.19

4x400 – 1. Malcolm, 4:32.61; 3. Centennial, 4:41.69

4x800 – 1. Centennial, 11:21.15

High Jump – 1. Sarah Spahr, Milford, 5-0

Pole Vault – 1. Samara Ruether, Centennial, 9-0

Long Jump – 1. Neely Behrns, David City, 15-10

Triple Jump – 1. Avery Couch, David City, 34-01; 5. Cambria Saunders, 31-09½

Shot Put – 1. Alex Galavez, Centennial, 33-02; 5. Halley Heidtbrink, Centennial, 31-03

Discus – 1. Keira Farritor, Malcolm, 97-10½; 2. Cora Hoffschneider, Centennial, 93-02