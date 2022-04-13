Centennial girls win Milford T&F invite, boys fifth

MILFORD – It was a two-team race between Centennial and Milford for the title at the Milford Invite on Tuesday afternoon, with the Broncos edging out the Eagles 118 points to 102 to finish atop the six-team field. Raymond Central finished in a distant third with 62 points, fourth-place Wilber-Clatonia added 61 and David City rounded out the top five.

With inclement weather on the horizon, the meet was cut short. The pole vault did not compete, while the 4x100 and 4x400 relays were not run.

Sophomore sprinter Savannah Horne followed up a solid outing last week at Malcolm with another dominant performance, sweeping the 100 and 200 for the second consecutive week.

Horne clocked 12.82 seconds in the 100. In the 200, she crossed the tape in 26.01 seconds, shattering a 32-year record in the process.

“Savannah Horne broke the school record in the 200 meter dash with a time of 26.01,” Centennial head coach Rob Johansen said. “She easily broke the record of 26.24 held by Jessica Matzner in 1990. It was the first time this season that Savannah did not have to run it against the wind or have to do a rerun of the race due to a timing issue. Savannah was also near her school record time from last year in the 100.”

Centennial found success outside of Horne, notching four other victories to finish with six wins on the day.

Sophomore Molly Prochaska took gold in the 800 with a time of 2:44.94. Freshman Ella Wambold ran the 3200 in 14:09.24 to pace the field, while junior Madison Brandenburgh placed third.

Cambria Saunders won the triple jump for the first time in her career to give the Broncos their lone victory in the field events. The junior jumped 32-09½, good for ninth on Centennial’s all-time charts. Freshman Catelynn Bargen took bronze and Caylie Clouse finished sixth.

Centennial also won the 4x800, the only relay contested Tuesday. Cora Payne, Grace Schernikau, Wombold and Prochaska finished in 11:41.23 and paced the field by 50 seconds.

In the long jump, sophomore Karley Naber took bronze, while Clouse placed fifth and Schernikau finished sixth.

The Broncos also put up a solid performance in the 1600, where Wambold took silver, Brandenburgh won bronze and Schernikau placed fourth.

Alex Galavez set a personal best in the shot put, tossing a 32-08 to win silver. Halley Heidtbrink notched bronze in the shot put and finished fifth in the discus.

While the Centennial girls found success all over the track to win the team title, it was tougher sledding for the Bronco boys. Centennial scored 43 points to finish fifth in the seven-team field.