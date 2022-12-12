Centennial girls stay unbeaten with 2-0 weekend

UTICA – The Centennial Broncos improved their season record to an unblemished 3-0 with a pair of wins against Sandy Creek and Tri County over the weekend.

The Broncos jumped over the Cougars early in Friday’s matchup, taking an 11-4 lead after eight minutes and a 25-13 cushion at halftime. Sandy Creek cut the deficit to seven points by the end of the third quarter, but Centennial closed out the final period on a 13-6 run to pull out a 45-31 win.

Centennial finished 18 of 52 (35%) from the floor but just 2 for 17 from 3-point range. Cora Payne led the way offensively, as the junior knocked down 5 of 11 shots and scored 12 points.

Karley Naber added 11 points as the second Bronco to finish in double figures, while Savannah Horne and Catelynn Bargen tallied seven apiece. Alex Galavez notched four, while Ella Wambold and Averie Stuhr rounded out the scoring with two each.

Payne and Stuhr led the effort on the glass with seven and six rebounds respectively, while Bargen dished out four assists and Naber, Payne and Horne each collected three steals.

“We valued the ball a little better than in our first game against David City, and we also were able to subsequently score and break open a few large leads. Sandy Creek didn't quit or go away, and we struggled with some foul trouble that kept some key players out of the game for us in the third quarter,” head coach Jake Polk said. “I was proud of our defensive effort and how we shared the ball throughout the game. We struggled on the defensive boards at times and that is definitely something we will need to clean up moving forward.”

Centennial 59, Tri County 26

The Broncos dominated the Trojans from the opening tip, scoring at least 11 points in every quarter while holding Tri County to nine points or fewer in every frame as they rolled to a 59-26 win.

Centennial went 26 of 58 (45%) shooting, led by Bargen’s game-high 25 points on 11 of 17 (65%) shooting.

“Catelynn Bargen had an amazing first half with 23 of her 25 points coming in the first two quarters. She missed two wide open layups to start the game, but she was extremely efficient after that,” Polk said. “I was proud of how Catelynn was not only a great scorer, but a great teammate. She made the right plays tonight and didn't force anything and played smart defense.”

Payne knocked down 5 of 9 shots and added 10 points, Riley Ziegler notched six and Horne tallied four as the Broncos finished the game with 20 assists.

“We were able to go on a couple of runs that were pretty deflating for Tri-County and helped break open the game in the first half. We were really unselfish with the ball and shared it well,” Polk said. “Cora Payne has been consistent in scoring and rebounding for us and her length is great for our defense. I liked how we knocked down more outside shots tonight and that helped open up space for our cuts and driving lanes. 10 of the 11 girls suited up tonight put the ball in the hoop so that was fun to see.”

Bargen knocked down 3 of 6 treys as Centennial finished 5 of 19 from beyond the arc as a team. The Broncos collected 35 boards on the glass, led by eight from Payne and Bargen’s seven. Naber and Horne both dished out five assists while Wambold added four.

Centennial (3-0) returns to the court tonight at Fairbury.