Centennial girls one step closer to reaching goal

UTICA — Behind an unofficial 25 kills from its senior leader Kate Hirschfeld, the Centennial Broncos volleyball team is one step closer to reaching its goal of making the state tournament after sweeping the Shelby-Rising City Huskies in a semifinal of the C2-7 subdistrict in Utica.

Centennial improved to 20-11 on the year and got the win via scores of 25-12, 25-12 and 25-10.

The match was similar to the last time Centennial and Shelby-Rising City got together on the court in a triangular back on Sept. 17. That night, the Broncos easily got past the Huskies 2-0 with scores of 25-8, 25-15.

The highlight of the night came in the first set, when, following a kill and ace serve from freshman Karley Naber, Hirschfeld smacked a kill to put her team up 21-12. That kill happened to be the 1,000th of her career at Centennial.

“She’s come such a long way since freshman year,” Centennial head coach Alex Anstine said of Hirschfeld. “She’s just a great kid to coach, always gives her best effort and does whatever I ask her to do. It’s a huge accomplishment for her. She was nine kills short coming into tonight, and her mom and I joked about if she’d play bad and maybe freak herself out, but she came out and got it in that first set and then could forget about it.