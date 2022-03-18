Centennial girls land third at Concordia Indoor

SEWARD – Centennial hit the track for the first time this season Friday at the Bulldog Track & Field Challenge, where the Broncos got a boost from Savannah Horne. The sophomore sprinter collected a pair of wins on the track at Concordia, sparking a big day for Centennial as the Broncos racked up 47½ points to finish third.

The Broncos finished 2½ points clear of fourth-place Lincoln Lutheran. Arlington rolled to the team title with 86 points, 34 clear of runner-up Milford.

Horne turned in the fastest time in qualifying during the 60-meter dash, her first event of the day. She one-upped herself in the finals, breaking the tape in 8.13 seconds to set a new meet record by .01 seconds.

The sophomore added a second gold in the 200 later in the day, where she clocked in at 27.97 seconds.

Centennial notched a pair of scorers in the 3200, as junior Madison Brandenburgh finished in 14:08.84 to win silver. Freshman Josie Turnbull completed the race in 15:26.09 and placed fourth.

Brandenburgh also ran the 1600, where she finished eighth with a time of 6:33.16. Freshman Ella Wambold, meanwhile, crossed the finish line in 6:16.47 to put another point on the board with a sixth-place finish.

The Broncos found success in the relays at Concordia. In the first race of the day, Cora Payne, Lillian Butzke, Wambold and Molly Prochaska combined to finish the 4x800 in 11:36.70. The performance was enough to win bronze.

Centennial sent out a team of Gracen Fehlhafer, Catelynn Bargen, Karley Naber and Payne in the 4x400 relay, and the quartet responded with another third-place finish as they clocked in at 4:44.60.

In the field, Samara Ruether tied for fifth in the pole vault. The junior cleared 8-0 but could not make it over the bar at 8-06. Fehlhafer narrowly missed out on scoring in the event, as she tapped out at 8 feet and finished seventh.

Senior Halley Heidtbrink put another point up for the Broncos in the shot put, where she took sixth with a toss of 32-06.

A few Broncos missed out on scoring but still recorded top-10 finishes in their events. Junior Cambria Saunders placed seventh in the triple jump with a 30-02½, while Prochaska ran the 800 in 3:04.17 and finished ninth.

Payne cleared 4-08 in the high jump and took ninth, while freshman Averie Stuhr finished 10th after clearing 4-06 but failing to pass the bar at 4-08.

The Broncos return to the track March 25 for the Louisville quad. Action is set to begin at 3:30.