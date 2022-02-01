Centennial girls fend off Huskies late, win SNC opener

HENDERSON – In a game featuring 47 combined turnovers and 36 total fouls called, the Centennial Broncos emerged with a 36-32 victory as the clock hit triple zeroes in Monday night’s Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament opener at Heartland.
The victory didn’t come easily. Centennial pushed its lead to as large as 29-16 with 5:42 remaining, then watched as the Huskies stormed all the way back to even the score at 30 with 1:54 to play in regulation. However, the Broncos had just enough left in the tank down the stretch to ice the game at the free-throw line and hold on for dear life in a four-point win.
Centennial led 10-4 after eight minutes as the Huskies did not make a shot from the floor in the first quarter. Heartland drained three field goals in the second quarter, outscoring the visitors 7-6 in the period to cut the deficit to 16-11 at the break.
The two teams traded blows for much of the third quarter before a Karley Naber bucket with six seconds left in the frame gave the Broncos a 23-16 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
After Centennial scored the first six points of the fourth quarter, the Broncos appeared to have victory well within their grasp. Heartland cut the lead to 29-19 with 4:45 left, but Centennial answered by splitting a pair of free throws.
That’s when Cynthia Cerveny took over the game. The Heartland senior scored eight of the game’s next 11 points as the Huskies held the Broncos scoreless for more than three minutes and roared back to tie the game at 30 apiece with just under two minutes remaining.
At that point, the Broncos could have folded. Instead, Naber drew contact on a 3-point shot and converted two of her three chances at the foul line. Centennial’s defense then forced a pair of turnovers on the next two Heartland possessions and Catelynn Bargen made three of four free throws to push the Broncos’ lead to 35-30 with 29 seconds left.
Heartland cut it to three after Isabel Johnson drew a foul on a trey and sank two of three foul shots, but the Huskies would get no closer as Centennial held off the late rally and secured a 36-32 win.
The Broncos shot 10 of 29 from the floor and 5 of 19 from beyond the arc. They also connected on 11 of 19 chances at the charity stripe.
Heartland, meanwhile, shot 10 of 42 from the floor but just 1 of 18 from long range. The Huskies made 11 of 16 free throws.
Many of the Huskies’ extra shot attempts stemmed from Heartland’s 29-21 edge on the glass and 25-22 turnover advantage. However, Heartland couldn’t capitalize thanks to inconsistent shooting.
Cerveny led all scorers with 12 points, eight of which came during the Huskie comeback in the fourth quarter. Lilly Carr added six for Heartland, Hayden Mierau notched four and Celesta Teijema tallied three.
Felicity Johnson, Isabel Johnson and Allie Boehr all added two points for the Huskies, while Riley Goertzen recorded one to round out the team scoring.
Bargen paced Centennial with 10 points, while fellow freshman Ella Wambold added nine and buried a trio of shots from downtown. Naber notched seven points, Halley Heidtbrink recorded six and Cora Payne tallied four to round out the Broncos’ offensive output.
The Broncos advance to face top-seeded Sutton on Tuesday night.