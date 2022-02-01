Centennial girls fend off Huskies late, win SNC opener

That’s when Cynthia Cerveny took over the game. The Heartland senior scored eight of the game’s next 11 points as the Huskies held the Broncos scoreless for more than three minutes and roared back to tie the game at 30 apiece with just under two minutes remaining.

At that point, the Broncos could have folded. Instead, Naber drew contact on a 3-point shot and converted two of her three chances at the foul line. Centennial’s defense then forced a pair of turnovers on the next two Heartland possessions and Catelynn Bargen made three of four free throws to push the Broncos’ lead to 35-30 with 29 seconds left.

Heartland cut it to three after Isabel Johnson drew a foul on a trey and sank two of three foul shots, but the Huskies would get no closer as Centennial held off the late rally and secured a 36-32 win.

The Broncos shot 10 of 29 from the floor and 5 of 19 from beyond the arc. They also connected on 11 of 19 chances at the charity stripe.

Heartland, meanwhile, shot 10 of 42 from the floor but just 1 of 18 from long range. The Huskies made 11 of 16 free throws.