Centennial girls explode for 26 in second, pop Palmyra 55-37
Centennial girls explode for 26 in second, pop Palmyra 55-37

FREEMAN – The Centennial Broncos advanced to the finals of the C2-3 subdistrict Tuesday night with a 55-37 win over the Palmyra Panthers at Freeman High School.

The Broncos (9-15) will play the Freeman Falcons who were a 38-27 winner over the Wilber-Clatonia Wolverines in the first semifinal. That game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. tonight.

After an 11-8 lead through the first eight minutes, the Bronco offense caught fire as they outscored the Panthers 26-12 in the second quarter and built a 37-20 halftime lead.

Palmyra and Centennial played the second half on pretty much even terms with the Broncos holding a slight 18-17 scoring advantage.

The Broncos’ scoring was led by a trio of freshmen. Catelynn Bargen had 15 points, Averie Stuhr added 11 and Ella Wambold finished with 10.

Palmyra was led by Libbie Ball with 10 and Mckenna Martin chipped in with nine points.

Palmyra (3-16) 8 12 9 8-37

Centennial (9-15) 11 26 6 12-55

