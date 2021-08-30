Centennial girls earn season's first softball victory

SEWARD – The Centennial softball team entered Saturday’s Seward Invite still winless in five tries. By the end of the day, the Broncos had picked up that elusive first victory in a 14-10 win over Platteview to cap a 1-2 day.

Seward 11, Centennial 1

The Broncos took an early lead on an RBI single from senior Halley Heidtbrink in the top of the first, but the Bluejays scored the game’s final 11 runs in a four-inning win.

Heidtbrink went 2 for 2 and had half of Centennial’s four hits – sophomores Ava Fischer and Savannah Horne also had one apiece.

The Broncos committed four errors defensively, leading to five unearned Seward runs. Horne took the loss for Centennial, allowing 11 runs – six earned – on five hits and six walks with two strikeouts in three innings pitched.

Grand Island Central Catholic/Doniphan-Trumbull 13, Centennial 5

The Broncos managed five runs on four hits, but defensive miscues again doomed them in a loss. Centennial’s five errors led to a whopping 12 unearned GICCDT runs.

Heidtbrink and sophomore Cora Hoffschneider both went 2 for 3 at the plate to account for Centennial’s offensive production. Heidtbrink also recorded all three of the Broncos’ RBIs.