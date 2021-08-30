Centennial girls earn season's first softball victory

SEWARD – The Centennial softball team entered Saturday’s Seward Invite still winless in five tries. By the end of the day, the Broncos had picked up that elusive first victory in a 14-10 win over Platteview to cap a 1-2 day.
Seward 11, Centennial 1
The Broncos took an early lead on an RBI single from senior Halley Heidtbrink in the top of the first, but the Bluejays scored the game’s final 11 runs in a four-inning win.
Heidtbrink went 2 for 2 and had half of Centennial’s four hits – sophomores Ava Fischer and Savannah Horne also had one apiece.
The Broncos committed four errors defensively, leading to five unearned Seward runs. Horne took the loss for Centennial, allowing 11 runs – six earned – on five hits and six walks with two strikeouts in three innings pitched.
Grand Island Central Catholic/Doniphan-Trumbull 13, Centennial 5
The Broncos managed five runs on four hits, but defensive miscues again doomed them in a loss. Centennial’s five errors led to a whopping 12 unearned GICCDT runs.
Heidtbrink and sophomore Cora Hoffschneider both went 2 for 3 at the plate to account for Centennial’s offensive production. Heidtbrink also recorded all three of the Broncos’ RBIs.
Horne took the loss for Centennial with seven runs – none earned – on four hits and three walks with three strikeouts in four innings. Fischer entered in relief and allowed six runs – one earned – on three hits and a walk with a strikeout in one inning of work.
Centennial 14, Platteview 10
The Broncos trailed 6-2 through four innings but flipped the game on its head with a 12-run explosion in the top of the fifth. The Trojans scored four times in the bottom of the fifth, but it wasn’t enough to close the gap as Centennial walked away with its first win of the season.
The Centennial lineup racked up 14 runs on seven hits and five walks, with multi-hit games from Hoffschneider and senior Halle Kinnett.
Hoffschneider went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, while Kinnett went 2 for 3 with a pair of singles and a hit-by-pitch. Heidtbrink went 1 for 2 with a walk and hit-by-pitch and scored three runs, while Horne only went 1 for 4 but cleared the bases with a three-RBI single during the fifth-inning outburst.
Horne earned a no-decision, allowing five runs – three earned – on four hits and a walk in two innings. Fischer pitched the final three innings to earn the win and allowed five runs – three earned – on three hits and four walks with two strikeouts.