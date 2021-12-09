Centennial girls' defensive pressure, rebounding advantage fuels Broncos' first win

UTICA – Centennial trailed the Sandy Creek Cougars 10-5 after eight minutes Thursday night, but the Broncos’ defensive pressure and consistent presence on the glass keyed a second-quarter turnaround. Centennial outscored Sandy Creek 15-8 in the second quarter, as the Broncos forced 25 turnovers during the game – 21 in the first half – and held a 28-19 advantage on the boards to fuel a 38-33 win and improve to 1-2 on the season.
The Cougars raced out to a fast start, as sophomore Lexi Shuck scored five of the team’s 10 points during the opening quarter. The Broncos shot just 2-of-12 from the floor in the first eight minutes with buckets from sophomore Savannah Horne and freshman Catelynn Bargen, but they forced 10 turnovers to stay keep themselves in the game.
Centennial cranked the defensive pressure up a notch in the second quarter, forcing another 11 Sandy Creek turnovers, while the offense finally got into a rhythm. Senior Halley Heidtbrink led the charge with five points in the frame, while Bargen added three. Sophomore Karley Naber notched three more when she buried one from downtown, while sophomore Cora Payne and senior Halle Kinnett both scored two points in the frame for the Broncos.
The Broncos outscored the Cougars 15-8 during the second quarter to turn the early deficit into a 20-18 lead at the break.
Heidtbrink ensured Centennial maintained its lead coming out of the locker room, as she racked up seven points in the third quarter. Payne scored the other three Broncos points, but the defensive pressure continued to thwart Sandy Creek offensively as the Cougars mustered just eight points in the third quarter.
Nursing a 30-26 lead entering the final eight minutes and with Heidtbrink sitting on the bench with four fouls, Centennial’s advantage on the glass became more apparent. The Broncos attacked the boards ferociously during the fourth quarter, while Sandy Creek could not find any rhythm from beyond the arc.
The Broncos managed just eight points during the fourth quarter, but the Centennial defense held the Cougars in check, allowing just seven points in the final eight minutes as the Broncos held on down the stretch to preserve their first win of the season in a 38-33 victory.
Centennial shot 13-of-46 from the floor and just 2-of-13 from beyond the arc, but its defense held Sandy Creek to just 12-of-35 shooting and a 2-of-14 performance from downtown. The Broncos clamped up around the arc in the second half especially, as the Cougars missed all eight of their 3-point attempts in the third and fourth quarters.
Sandy Creek shot 7-of-15 from the free-throw line, while Centennial converted on 10 of 22 chances at the charity stripe.
The Broncos forced 25 turnovers compared to 20 giveaways, but their biggest advantage came on the glass. Centennial held a 28-19 advantage on the boards, with several critical offensive rebounds to extend possessions.
Heidtbrink led all scorers with 15 points on five field goals, including one from beyond the arc. All of her points came after the first quarter, and she scored 10 points in the second half to help Centennial maintain its lead. The senior also marked the Broncos’ most consistent threat from the charity stripe, as she connected on four of six free throws.
Payne added eight points on three field goals to finish as the game’s third-leading scorer, but the sophomore went just 2 of 6 from the line. Bargen added seven points, while Horne and Naber both tallied three and Kinnett recorded two.
Senior Leah Hatch led Sandy Creek with 10 points, while Shuck added seven.
Centennial returns to the court on Saturday against Tri-County.