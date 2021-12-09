Centennial girls' defensive pressure, rebounding advantage fuels Broncos' first win

Heidtbrink ensured Centennial maintained its lead coming out of the locker room, as she racked up seven points in the third quarter. Payne scored the other three Broncos points, but the defensive pressure continued to thwart Sandy Creek offensively as the Cougars mustered just eight points in the third quarter.

Nursing a 30-26 lead entering the final eight minutes and with Heidtbrink sitting on the bench with four fouls, Centennial’s advantage on the glass became more apparent. The Broncos attacked the boards ferociously during the fourth quarter, while Sandy Creek could not find any rhythm from beyond the arc.

The Broncos managed just eight points during the fourth quarter, but the Centennial defense held the Cougars in check, allowing just seven points in the final eight minutes as the Broncos held on down the stretch to preserve their first win of the season in a 38-33 victory.

Centennial shot 13-of-46 from the floor and just 2-of-13 from beyond the arc, but its defense held Sandy Creek to just 12-of-35 shooting and a 2-of-14 performance from downtown. The Broncos clamped up around the arc in the second half especially, as the Cougars missed all eight of their 3-point attempts in the third and fourth quarters.