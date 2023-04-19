UTICA – If the Centennial girls track team's performance Tuesday is any indication, they should figure to be a factor in the team race at the SNC meet next Saturday.

The Broncos racked up six event titles at their annual invite, blowing by the rest of the field to win the team competition. The Broncos’ 109 total points left the hosts 17 clear of runner-up Minden, while Milford took a distant third with 77.

Malcom netted 75 points to place fourth, while Lakeview rounded out the top five with 51.

York was also in attendance; in what was technically a junior varsity meet for the Dukes, junior Kassidy Stuckey ran the 3200 in 11:45.45 to shatter the meet record, previously held at 12:06. She also finished second in the 800 as the York JVs finished the day with 23 points.

Savannah Horne continued to dazzle in the sprints, as the junior speedster clocked in at 12.36 seconds in the 100, her fastest time of the season. She also crossed the tape in 26.28 seconds in the 200 to sweep both event titles.

Horne also anchored the Broncos’ winning 4x100 relay; she, Cambria Saunders, Bree Nisly and Samara Ruether timed in at 53.50 seconds to pace the field by about half a second.

Saunders leapt 33-5½ in the triple jump to win the event by an inch and a half, while Ruether tied her personal best in the pole vault, clearing the bar at 9-6 to claim gold.

Centennial’s sixth event title came in the shot put, which Alex Galavez won with a heave of 35-7½, followed by teammate Cora Hoffschneider in second with 35-3½.

Ella Wambold and Grace Schernikau ran 2-3 behind Milford standout Lilly Kenning in the 1600, as Wambold crossed the line in 6:08.14 to take silver and Schernikau timed in at 6:11.27. The latter added another bronze medal in the 3200, which she ran in 13:16.86.

Saunders placed third in the long jump with a leap of 15-3½ and also scored for Centennial with a fourth-place finish in the 300 hurdles, which she ran in 52.78 seconds. Karley Naber rounded out the individual scoring for the Broncos with a sixth-place finish in the 800.

In addition to Centennial’s win in the 4x100, the Broncos notched silver in the 4x800 as Payne, Naber, Wambold and Lillian Butzke timed in at 11:04.47. The 4x400 quartet also scored for Centennial, with Payne, Naber, Kate Luebbe and Andrea Gumaer running a 4:43.70.

“Alex Galavez and Cora Hoffschneider placed first and second in the shot put, that provided big points, helping the girls team to win the meet. It was a big jump of improvement for both of them, so I hope that continues for them,” Centennial head coach Rob Johansen said. “Samara Ruether tied her PR (personal record) from last season at the state meet by winning the pole vault at 9-6. Savannah Horne continues her unbeaten streak this year in the 100 and 200. The girls’ 400 relay ran a season PR and did a good job hitting the hand-offs.”

Team scores

1. Centennial (CENT), 109; 2. Minden (MIN), 92; 3. Milford (MIL), 77; 4. Malcolm (MAL), 75; 5. Lakeview (LAK), 51; 6. David City (DC), 48; 7. Raymond Central (RC), 45; 8. York JV (YJV), 23; 9. Seward (SEW), 6

Event winners and Centennial athletes who placed

100 – 1. Savannah Horne, CENT, 12.36

200 – 1. Savannah Horne, CENT, 26.28

400 – 1. Halle Dolliver, MAL, 1:02.70

800 – 1. Lilly Kenning, MIL, 2:26.15; 6. Karley Naber, CENT, 2:45.62

1600 – 1. Lilly Kenning, MIL, 5:58.78; 2. Ella Wambold, CENT, 6:08.14; 3. Grace Schernikau, CENT, 6:11.27

3200 – 1. Kassidy Stuckey, YJV, 11:45.45; 3. Grace Schernikau, CENT, 13:16.86

100 Hurdles – 1. Mattie Kamery, MIN, 15.70

300 Hurdles – 1. Myla Emery, MIN, 49.30; 4. Cambria Saunders, CENT, 52.78

4x100 – 1. CENT (Cambria Saunders, Bree Nisly, Samara Ruether, Savannah Horne), 53.50

4x400 – 1. MAL (Rachel Lannin, Samantha Back, Halle Dolliver, Lillie Beach), 4:16.19; 5. CENT (Cora Payne, Karley Naber, Kate Luebbe, Andrea Gumaer), 4:43.70

4x800 – 1. MIN (Makenna Betty, Jessie Hurt, Kinsie Land, Ilyana Cardenas), 11:01.80; 2. CENT (Cora Payne, Karley Naber, Lillian Butzke, Ella Wambold), 11:04.47

High Jump – 1. Makenna Starkey, MIN, 5-4

Pole Vault – 1. Samara Ruether, CENT, 9-6

Long Jump – 1. Madelyn Lubischer, RC, 16-1¼; 3. Cambria Saunders, CENT, 15-3½

Triple Jump – 1. Cambria Saunders, CENT, 33-5½

Shot Put – 1. Alex Galavez, CENT, 35-7½; 2. Cora Hoffschneider, CENT, 35-3½

Discus – 1. Keira Farritor, MAL, 118-4