Centennial girls blow by Heartland 48-12

UTICA – Eight minutes into Tuesday night’s Southern Nebraska Conference matchup, Centennial led Heartland by a margin of just 5-3. The Broncos opened up a 14-point cushion heading into the intermission thanks to a salty defensive effort and six second-quarter points from Cora Payne despite shooting just 8 of 31 from the floor.

In the second half, the Centennial offense heated up. The Broncos used a 17-6 run in the third quarter to open up some more breathing room, then slammed the door with a 12-1 advantage in the final stanza for a 48-12 win.

“I thought it was kind of sloppy on our end. It was a physical game, which we like, but we turned it over way too much and I think we were a little too unselfish and passed up some shots that ended in turnovers, but I can never fault our effort,” Centennial head coach Jake Polk said after the game. “Our defense is really tough. You’re going to win a lot of games only giving up 12 points, so I’m really proud of our effort, but we need to clean up our decision-making a little bit.”

Centennial shot just 19 of 58 (33%) from the floor for the game, but the Broncos were much better after halftime as they connected on 11 of 28 chances (39%) in the third and fourth quarters. However, the hosts were able to pull away despite a relatively cold shooting night thanks to a big presence on the glass and a suffocating defense.

Karley Naber shook off a scoreless first half to bury four of Centennial’s six 3-pointers and lead all scorers with 12 points.

“The shots are eventually going to fall, so keep shooting,” she said of her mindset as a shooter. “Your teammates are going to want you to shoot. If you’re not shooting the ball you’re not going to score points.”

As a team, the Broncos canned 5 of 14 shots from beyond the arc over the final 16 minutes after shooting just 1 of 12 from three in the first half.

"The girls know if they're shooters they have the green light. Against the zone Heartland was playing, we're going to have open shots and sometimes we had quick triggers in the first half," Polk said. "In the second half I was really proud of how Karley came back and knocked down four threes. She kept shooting, and it's really having the shooter's mentality that every shot you take is going in. Even if the last one was a miss, the next one you have to believe is going in."

Behind her, Payne and Catelynn Bargen finished with 11 points apiece as three Broncos finished in double figures. Savannah Horne added eight points, Ella Wambold notched three, Natalie Sams tallied two and Alex Galavez rounded out the scoring with one.

Heartland struggled to find the bottom of the net, shooting just 5 of 36 (13.8%) for the game. Emerysn Oswald and Jamisen Klein led the Huskies with three points each, while Lilly Carr, Allie Boehr and Riley Goertzen all finished with two.

Neither side shot the ball especially well at the foul line. Heartland connected on just 2 of 7 free throws, while Centennial finished 4 for 13. Payne in particular struggled with efficiency at the charity stripe, as she missed eight of her first nine free throws before connecting on a pair in the fourth quarter to finish 3 of 11 from the line.

However, the junior made up for the free-throw inefficiency by knocking down 4 of 8 shots from the floor.

Payne also led the Centennial effort on the glass as she pulled down a game-high 10 boards to complete her first career double-double, and she swiped a team-high six steals.

"I was down about my free throws, but my team helped pick me up and showed me there's different opportunities on the court beside offense," Payne said. "We definitely thrive on our defense. It's really good and we rely on our defense a lot, so it carries over to our offense and we rely a lot on forcing those turnovers."

The Broncos’ defense is what put the game away as they forced 34 Huskie turnovers, including 21 in the first half and 13 in the second. Centennial, meanwhile, gave the ball away 20 times but committed just nine turnovers after halftime.

“Definitely knowing what we’re good at, our defense is solid,” Naber said. “It’s taking that into transition and then if we don’t have anything in transition we need to slow down and run out set plays.

Perhaps more important than the turnover advantage was Centennial’s massive outing on the glass, which Polk attributed to a size advantage. The Broncos outrebounded Heartland 21-10 in the second half alone and held a 39-25 edge on the boards for the game.

“You could tell that we had a little bit of a break, but we got it done and took what came at us,” Payne said after the game. “We’ve worked on rebounding and stressed rebounding, getting both offensive rebounds and defensive rebounds. We’ve been working on that in practice and I feel like we did that better tonight, just reading it off the hoop, helping each other and letting each other know where the ball is.”

Centennial picked up its second consecutive win after a four-game losing streak and improved to 6-4 on the year, while Heartland dropped to 1-7. The Broncos return to the court Friday night when they welcome Sutton to town.

“I’m really proud of our girls,” Polk said. “It’s a busy January, and we’re excited to get it started off with a win.”