Centennial girls are one win away from making history

UTICA – The Centennial Broncos girls basketball program is one win away from accomplishing something it hasn’t done in a very long time – win the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament.

Thanks to a win over Thayer Central on Thursday night, Class C-2 No. 4 Centennial (19-1) will play for the conference title Saturday night on its home court in Utica. The Broncos will face a familiar foe in the game: Kylie Baumert and the C-2 No. 9 Sutton Fillies (15-5).

In 2005, the SNC tournament had East and West champs, but the two didn’t play each other to decide an overall conference winner. Centennial won the East division that season, but one has to go all the way back to the early 1990s to find the last time the Centennial girls were overall SNC champs.

Baumert and the Fillies are the ones standing in the way of the Broncos making a bit of history. This will be the second meeting between the two as Centennial defended its home court on Jan. 8, beating Sutton 47-40.

There will be a couple of differences from that first matchup when the teams play on Saturday, however. Centennial head coach Jake Polk will be without his first two subs off the bench in Kierra Green and Jaci Opfer, who are both battling minor injuries but are expected to return later in the season.