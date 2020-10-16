Centennial gets split with David City teams

DAVID CITY - The No. 10 team in Class C2 the Centennial Broncos opened Thursday night’s triangular against David City who came in with a record of 16-8.

The David City Scouts improved to 17-8 with a 2-0 win over the Broncos by the final scores of 25-23 and 26-24.

The Broncos did bounce back in their second game as they swept the Aquinas Monarchs 25-23 and 25-22 to improve to 17-8 with their invite scheduled for the weekend.

In the other matchup it was David City getting to 18 wins with a 2-0 win over Monarchs.

Centennial 2, Aquinas 0

In a very close match with both sets going to the wire, the Broncos made all the right plays at the right time to get past the Monarchs who saw their record drop to 8-17 with the two losses.

Centennial was led at the net by senior Kate Hirschfeld who was 17 of 20 on her attacks with nine kills and both Jaycee Stuhr and Jaci Opfer finished up with six kills. As a team the Broncos were 60 of 75 with 24 kills.

Opfer had 20 set assists on 58 of 58 sets, while both Kiley Rathjen and Gracen Fehlhafer finished with three blocks each.