 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Centennial gets gridiron 'W' to celebrate homecoming
0 comments

Centennial gets gridiron 'W' to celebrate homecoming

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

UTICA – Running back Michael Nisly shouldered the load for Centennial against Grand Island Central Catholic on Friday night, and the senior delivered 249 yards on 36 carries – averaging 6.9 yards per touch – and found the end zone four times as the Broncos rolled to a 42-27 Homecoming victory Friday night.

Quarterback Maj Nisly didn’t have the most efficient night through the air – the junior only completed four of 12 passes for 76 yards with a touchdown and a pick – but his 51-yard strike to Jake Bargen put the first points on the board for either team. Bargen finished the day with three catches for 62 yards and a score.

After the Crusaders tied the game with a 35-yard touchdown pass, Michael Nisly put the Broncos back on top with his first touchdown, an eight-yard scamper to close the scoring in the first quarter.

The Centennial defense extended the lead in the second quarter, as junior Lane Zimmer intercepted a pass and ran it back 49 yards to the house for a pick-six.

After GICC scored to cut the deficit to 21-13, Nisly broke loose for a 40-yard touchdown run to close the first-half scoring and give Centennial a 28-13 lead heading into the locker room.

Nisly extended the Broncos’ lead to three scores with a 33-yard touchdown in the third quarter and added a one-yard score later in the frame. Suddenly, the rout was on as the Broncos’ lead ballooned to 42-13.

GICC scored a pair of touchdowns down the stretch to make the final score a more respectable 42-27.

The Broncos’ rushing attack piled up 302 yards in the win, spearheaded by Nisly’s 249-yard, four touchdown effort. On the other side of the ball, Centennial allowed just three offensive touchdowns and recorded eight tackles for loss and a pair of sacks.

Centennial also forced three turnovers – the Zimmer pick-six and a pair of fumble recoveries from senior Samuel Payne.

The Broncos improved to 2-1 with the win ahead of a road trip to 1-2 Malcolm next Friday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Futures: Jameis Winston to win Comeback Player of the Year?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News