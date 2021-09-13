Centennial gets gridiron 'W' to celebrate homecoming

UTICA – Running back Michael Nisly shouldered the load for Centennial against Grand Island Central Catholic on Friday night, and the senior delivered 249 yards on 36 carries – averaging 6.9 yards per touch – and found the end zone four times as the Broncos rolled to a 42-27 Homecoming victory Friday night.

Quarterback Maj Nisly didn’t have the most efficient night through the air – the junior only completed four of 12 passes for 76 yards with a touchdown and a pick – but his 51-yard strike to Jake Bargen put the first points on the board for either team. Bargen finished the day with three catches for 62 yards and a score.

After the Crusaders tied the game with a 35-yard touchdown pass, Michael Nisly put the Broncos back on top with his first touchdown, an eight-yard scamper to close the scoring in the first quarter.

The Centennial defense extended the lead in the second quarter, as junior Lane Zimmer intercepted a pass and ran it back 49 yards to the house for a pick-six.

After GICC scored to cut the deficit to 21-13, Nisly broke loose for a 40-yard touchdown run to close the first-half scoring and give Centennial a 28-13 lead heading into the locker room.