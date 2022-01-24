Centennial finishes middle of the pack at David City mat invite

DAVID CITY – The Milford Eagles, the No. 2 team in Class C (according to the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association-Huskerland ratings) put up 189.5 points to the host David City Scouts 156 to win the David City Invite on Friday.

David City, the No. 6 team in Class C, was 31 points better than third place Millard West. Aurora and Schuyler rounded out the top five teams.

The Centennial Broncos were eighth in the 13 team field with 64 points. All four of the wrestlers competing for the Broncos medaled including Class C No. 1 Carson Fehlhafer (38-0) who pinned Kale Nordmeyer of Malcolm in 3:15.

At 145 pounds, Jarrett Dodson (34-8) came close to earning a championship medal but finished in second place losing the title match to No. 5 rated Grady Belt of Shelby-Rising City by major decision 8-0.

In the 132 pound bracket, Keenan Kosek (19-17) was fourth and at 120 it was Garrison Schernikau (19-17) with a sixth place effort.

Centennial will join the rest of the Southern Nebraska Conference on Saturday in Geneva at Fillmore Central for the league tournament.

Team scoring-1.Milford 189.5, 2.David City 156, 3.Millard West 126.5, 4.Aurora 123, 5.Schuyler 101, 6.Norris 90.5, 7.Malcolm 80, 8.Centennial 64, 9.East Butler 59. 10.Tekamah-Herman 52, 11.Shelby-RC 47, 12.Sutton 26.5, 13.Crete 19.