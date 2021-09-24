Centennial, Fillmore Central run the hills of Hebron

HEBRON – The Centennial and Fillmore Central cross country teams hit the road Thursday to compete at the Thayer Central invite. The Panther boys finished third, while the Broncos took fourth in the boys race. Neither team posted a team score for the girls.

“All six runners set a new season PR and for many it was an all-time PR for time,” Centennial head coach Rob Johansen said. “We set some tough goals and met many of them. Race experience for the freshman is starting to kick in as they are running races with more confidence.”

In the girls race, Centennial’s Madison Brandenburgh finished fifth, clocking in at 22:09. Teammate Josie Turnbull joined her on the podium, finishing in 23:58 to place 12th. Fillmore Central’s Hallie Verhage finished seventh with a time of 22:27, while the Panthers’ Annika Frook ran a 26:11 to finish 19th.

The Broncos’ Clinton Turnbull finished fifth in the boys race, clocking in at 17:46. Camden Winkelman joined him on the podium, finishing 17th with a time of 19:03. Cooper Schelkopf and Ashtin Clark led the Panthers with an eighth and ninth-place finish, respectively. Schelkopf ran an 18:05 and Clark timed in at 18:06.

“(The) Panthers crushed it yesterday with four medalists,” Fillmore Central head coach Brandie Conway said. “Two on the girls side and two on the boys side. With six boys in (the) top 30 it was great. Boys placed third as a team.”