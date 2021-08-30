Centennial, Fillmore Central open volleyball at Minden

The Broncos hammered six service aces against the Badgers, led by two from Fehlhafer. Fehlhafer again led Centennial in assists with 20 of the team’s 22.

Minden 2, Centennial 1

In a tightly contested match, the Broncos came up short against the Whippets, falling in three sets (21-25, 25-21, 25-23). Saunders and Green combined for 14 of Centennial’s 26 kills with seven apiece. Bargen added six, while Payne was the only other Bronco to notch multiple kills with three.

At the service line, Green had two of the team’s five aces. Four Broncos finished with double-digit kills, highlighted by Fehlhafer’s 18 and Ruether’s 17. Fehlhafer also notched 21 of Centennial’s 25 assists for the match.

Centennial 2, Blue Hill 1

The Broncos closed the day with a three-set victory over the Bobcats (25-17, 21-25, 25-20). Five players combined for all of Centennial’s 32 kills, led by seven apiece from Payne and Stuhr. Saunders, Naber and Bargen each followed closely behind with six kills.

Naber and Wambold both recorded two aces at the service line for the Broncos, while Payne led at the net with three total blocks and Saunders finished with two.