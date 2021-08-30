Centennial, Fillmore Central open volleyball at Minden

MINDEN – The Centennial and Fillmore Central volleyball teams opened their seasons at the Minden tournament Saturday. The Broncos finished 2-2 in four matches with wins against Valentine and Blue Hill and losses to Ainsworth and Minden. The Panthers, who did not provide stats for Saturday’s action, went 0-4 with losses to Blue Hill, Thayer Central, Lincoln Christian and Valentine.
Ainsworth 2, Centennial 1
The Broncos won the first set 25-12 but couldn’t close out the Bulldogs, as Ainsworth won the second set 25-18 and the third 25-22 to take the match.
Junior Cambria Saunders hammered eight kills on 18 swings to lead Centennial, while freshman Catelynn Bargen finished with six. Freshman Averie Stuhr, sophomore Karley Naber and sophomore Cora Payne finished with four kills apiece for the Broncos.
Naber and freshman Ella Wambold both notched two service aces for Centennial, while junior Krislyn Green and senior Gracen Fehlhafer each had one.
Payne led the Broncos at the net with five total blocks, while Stuhr had four and Saunders chipped in three. Naber and junior Samara Ruether posted double-digit digs with 13 and 12, respectively, while Fehlhafer posted 22 of the Broncos’ 26 assists.
Centennial 2, Valentine 0
Centennial rebounded with a two-set sweep of Valentine (25-20, 25-18) for its first win. Payne spiked a team-high nine kills on 16 attempts, while Naber had five with Saunders and Bargen at four apiece.
The Broncos hammered six service aces against the Badgers, led by two from Fehlhafer. Fehlhafer again led Centennial in assists with 20 of the team’s 22.
Minden 2, Centennial 1
In a tightly contested match, the Broncos came up short against the Whippets, falling in three sets (21-25, 25-21, 25-23). Saunders and Green combined for 14 of Centennial’s 26 kills with seven apiece. Bargen added six, while Payne was the only other Bronco to notch multiple kills with three.
At the service line, Green had two of the team’s five aces. Four Broncos finished with double-digit kills, highlighted by Fehlhafer’s 18 and Ruether’s 17. Fehlhafer also notched 21 of Centennial’s 25 assists for the match.
Centennial 2, Blue Hill 1
The Broncos closed the day with a three-set victory over the Bobcats (25-17, 21-25, 25-20). Five players combined for all of Centennial’s 32 kills, led by seven apiece from Payne and Stuhr. Saunders, Naber and Bargen each followed closely behind with six kills.
Naber and Wambold both recorded two aces at the service line for the Broncos, while Payne led at the net with three total blocks and Saunders finished with two.
Ruether led the way with 17 digs, followed by Naber’s 15 and 11 digs apiece from Bargen and Fehlhafer. Felhhafer also notched 29 of 30 assists for the Broncos.
Saunders led Centennial in kills overall, hammering 25 in four matches. Payne added 23 and Bargen notched 22. Naber finished Saturday’s action with six aces, while Wambold tallied five and Green and Fehlhafer both recorded four.
At the net, Payne finished with nine total blocks in four matches, while Saunders added eight. Naber and Ruether tied for the team high in digs with 51, followed by 41 from Fehlhafer – who also notched 91 of Centennial’s 103 assists on Saturday.
The Broncos return to the court Tuesday for a road match against Central City.