Centennial, Fillmore Central have runners at state cross country

KEARNEY – Both the Centennial Broncos and the Fillmore Central Panthers had runners in action Friday at the Nebraska State Cross Country Championships at Kearney Country Club.

The Broncos’ Madison Brandenburgh was making her third consecutive appearance and was in action right away in the Class D race.

Brandenburgh had a top 50 finish as she ran a time of 22:56.80 to take 48th place and improve by one spot over her 2020 49th place effort.

The Broncos boys’ team was back at state and their four runners would finish in 16th place in the final team standings.

Leading the way was junior Clinton Turnbull who just missed a medal with a 17th place finish in a time of 17:57.90. In 104th place was freshman Camden Winkelman who was clocked at 20:17.70, in 107th position was sophomore Garrison Schernikau (20:33.40) and the final runner was Matthew Hoops with a time of 20:35.60 for 108th place.

With all the Centennial boys underclassman, head coach Rob Johansen will return experience at the varsity and the state level.

Fillmore Central sophomore Hallie Verhage was the only representative for the Fillmore Central girls in Class C. Verhage finished in 76th place with a time of 23:06.30. Freshman Cooper Schelkopf was also in Kearney representing the Panther boys. Schelkopf was clocked at 19:21.90 which was good for 90th place.