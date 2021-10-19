Centennial, Fillmore Central compete in league volleyball tourney

The Centennial Broncos and Fillmore Panthers competed in the first day of the SNC Volleyball Tournament on Monday evening. Centennial opened with a win against Wilber-Clatonia in Superior before falling to the host Wildcats in the second round. The Panthers dropped their first match against David City at Thayer Central and fell to 0-27 on the season.

Centennial 2, Wilber-Clatonia 0

The Broncos advanced to face No. 2 seed Superior with a 25-14, 28-26 win over the Wolverines in their opening match. Sophomore Cora Payne hammered a match-high eight kills to power the Centennial attack, followed by seven kills from freshman Catelynn Bargen. Sophomore Karley Naber added six winners and junior Cambria Saunders and freshman Averie Stuhr notched two apiece.

At the service line, freshman Ella Wambold crushed half of Centennial’s four aces. Juniors Samara Ruether and Krislyn Green each added one ace. Senior Gracen Fehlhafer led the Broncos’ effort at the net with a pair of blocks, while Saunders and Payne both recorded one stuff.

Naber recorded a team-high 12 digs for Centennial and Fehlhafer tallied 20 of the Broncos’ 24 set assists.

David City 2, Fillmore Central 0