Centennial, Fillmore Central compete at Minden volleyball invite

MINDEN - A pair of local volleyball teams made their way west to the Minden Invite on Saturday.

Both Centennial and Fillmore Central were in action as they both opened their 2022 seasons on the road.

Centennial went 2-2 as they picked up wins over Thayer Central and Fillmore Central and fell short in losses to both Nebraska Christian and Ainsworth.

Fillmore Central had a tough weekend as they lost all four of their games to Blue Hill, Thayer Central, Nebraska Christian and Centennial.

Centennial 2, Fillmore Central 0

Centennial picked up the 25-14, 25-13 win over the Panthers.

The Broncos were led at the net by Karley Naber with six kills, Catelynn Bargen added four and Cora Payne had three.

Centennial got three aces apiece from Samara Ruether and Naber, while Ruether had nine digs and Krislyn Green five.

Setting up the offense was Ella Wambold as she was 35 of 35 with seven set assists.

No stats were available for Fillmore Central.

Centennial 2 Thayer Central 0

The Broncos won the first game 25-18 and they completed the sweep with the 31-29 win in the second set.

At the net Cambria Saunders and Bargen had eight kills each and Naber finished with seven. Wambold led the offense with 63 of 65 setting and 23 set assists.

On defense Ruether and Naber had 10 and nine digs respectively and Wambold and Ruether each recoded two ace serves.

Nebraska Christian 2, Centennial 0

This match was close, but the NC Eagles pulled away for wins of 25-19 and 25-19.

The Broncos recorded 40 digs as Naber led the way with 12, Wambold scooped up nine and Ruether finished with eight.

At the net Saunders had eight kills and Payne chipped in with five.

In setting, Wambold was 55 of 56 with 18 assists.

Ainsworth 2, Centennial 1

The Broncos dropped the first of three sets 25-18, but came back with a strong 25-13 in the second.

In the third set the Bulldogs held off the Broncos 25-18.

Payne had 10 kills while Naber and Bargen each had six. Wambold set up the offense with 23 assists on 86 of 86 sets.

On defense the team was led by Ruether with 10 digs and Naber added nine.

Blue Hill 2, Fillmore Central 0

The Blue Hill Bobcats made quick work of the Fillmore Central Panthers on Saturday morning winning the match 25-12 and 25-15.

Offensively for the Panthers, Reyna Hafer had three kills while Adysyn Young added two. In set assists it was Makenna McCoy with six assists on 41 of 42 sets and on defense Angie Schademann had seven digs while McCoy and Hafer each finished with six.

Thayer Central 2, Fillmore Central 0

The Panthers continued to struggle as they lost to the Thayer Central Titans 25-10 and 25-13.

As a team Fillmore Central had just nine kills with Addison Ekeler the Panther leader with five and Hafer chipped in with four.

McCoy had a strong performance setting up the offense as she was 47 of 47 with six assists.

Schademann was the team leader in digs with 11 and Ekeler and Hafer had two blocks each.

Nebraska Christian also defeated the Panthers 2-0 by the scores of 25-20 and 25-16, but no stats were available from that game.

Centennial will host Central City and Fillmore Central will travel to Superior tonight.