Centennial falls to Lincoln Lutheran 28-21

UTICA – In a hard-fought game, the Lincoln Lutheran Warriors pulled out a 28-21 win over the Centennial Broncos in the waning moments on a chilly night in Utica.

The Broncos struck first thanks to a Lincoln Lutheran special teams miscue, as the Warriors muffed a punt and Centennial took over at the Lincoln Lutheran 19-yard line. The Broncos capitalized on the turnover thanks to a short touchdown plunge from Jarrett Dodson.

The Warriors responded, dialing up a halfback pass on a third-and-eight early in the second quarter. The play went for 22 yards and a touchdown to tie the game, but Centennial immediately answered back.

Methodically marching down the field, the Broncos capped their next possession in the end zone as junior quarterback Maj Nisly broke loose for a five-yard touchdown run with 5:45 remaining in the first half.

Centennial carried its 14-7 into the locker room, but Lincoln Lutheran scored once in the third quarter to even the game at 14-all heading into the final frame.

Both teams scored in the fourth quarter as the game remained tied at 21 in the waning moments of regulation. However, Lincoln Lutheran moved down the field and found the end zone in the closing seconds to hold on for a 28-21 win.