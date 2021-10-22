Centennial falls by a touchdown to Yutan

Once more, Centennial’s defense answered the call as senior Carson Fehlhafer recovered a fumble in the red zone. The Broncos picked up a first down on the next drive as sophomore Jarrett Dodson ran for 10 yards on a fourth-and one, but Centennial ultimately punted and tasked its defense with making one more stop.

Yutan marched down to the Broncos’ 20-yard line, where it faced a fourth-and-two. The Chieftans elected to go for it instead of attempting a field goal, and junior Shawn Rathjen blew up the play behind the line of scrimmage. Once again, the Centennial defense got a stop and gave the offense a chance to drive down and tie the game in the final minutes.

The Broncos nearly did just that, as a 42-yard strike from Nisly to Zimmer put Centennial in business. From there, the rushing attack marched the ball to a first-and-goal from the Yutan 5-yard line. Centennial ran on each of the next three plays but failed to break the goal line, setting up a fourth-and-goal from inside the Chieftans’ 1 with 48 seconds to play.

Centennial dialed up a pass play on fourth down out of a timeout and Nisly had a man open in the end zone. However, the junior quarterback could not connect with his intended target and the pass fell harmlessly to the turf for a turnover on downs.