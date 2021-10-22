Centennial falls by a touchdown to Yutan

UTICA – In a sport that’s often defined as a game of inches, the Centennial Broncos came up inches shy of a game-tying touchdown in the final moments of a 14-7 loss to Yutan on Friday night.
Both defenses set the tone for the night early, as Yutan intercepted Centennial quarterback Maj Nisly on the opening drive of the game. The Broncos answered by forcing a turnover on downs. The two teams traded punts on their next possession, setting the stage for what would remain a defensive battle through all four quarters.
On Centennial’s third drive of the game Nisly tossed his second pick, but the Broncos’ defense forced a turnover of their own as senior Jayden Hartshorn recovered a Yutan fumble.
The scoreless tie continued into the second quarter, where Yutan drew first blood on Zach Krajicek’s three-yard touchdown run with 8:42 left in the first half. The Chieftans missed the ensuing extra-point attempt, however, keeping the lead at 6-0.
Centennial answered back immediately. On a third-and-nine, Nisly found junior Levi Zimmer over the middle. Zimmer spun out of one tackle and raced all the way to the end zone on an 80-yard touchdown reception. The extra point split the uprights, giving the Broncos a 7-6 lead with 6:37 left in the opening half.
The play marked the first big pass of the night for either team as both quarterbacks combined to toss incompletions on each of their first 11 passes.
Yutan started its next drive inside its own 10 thanks to a personal foul on the kickoff and the Broncos forced a three-and-out, but the Centennial offense quickly produced a three-and-out of its own.
The Chieftans moved into scoring position on the final drive of the first half, but a final pass to the end zone fell incomplete and Centennial took a one-point lead into the locker room.
Yutan took the ball to start the third quarter and marched down the field, finding the end zone on a nine-yard touchdown pass from Paul Kirchmann to Sam Petersen on a fourth down. The ensuing two-point conversion attempt was good and Yutan took a 14-7 lead with 9:41 to go in the third quarter.
Centennial moved the ball on its next possession but ultimately had to punt and Yutan proceeded to march down the field, reaching the red zone and looking to take a commanding two-score lead. However, a sack, holding penalty, offsetting personal fouls and a negative rush brought up a fourth-and-23, and the ensuing pass fell incomplete to stall a promising drive.
The Broncos offense again went three-and-out on its next drive, and as the game wore on into the fourth quarter, a Yutan holding penalty negated a third-down completion and set up a third-and-20.
The Broncos forced an incompletion and declined a holding penalty to force a punt, but the Centennial offense once again went three-and-out as Yutan took over at its own 49 with 10:20 left in the game.
Once more, Centennial’s defense answered the call as senior Carson Fehlhafer recovered a fumble in the red zone. The Broncos picked up a first down on the next drive as sophomore Jarrett Dodson ran for 10 yards on a fourth-and one, but Centennial ultimately punted and tasked its defense with making one more stop.
Yutan marched down to the Broncos’ 20-yard line, where it faced a fourth-and-two. The Chieftans elected to go for it instead of attempting a field goal, and junior Shawn Rathjen blew up the play behind the line of scrimmage. Once again, the Centennial defense got a stop and gave the offense a chance to drive down and tie the game in the final minutes.
The Broncos nearly did just that, as a 42-yard strike from Nisly to Zimmer put Centennial in business. From there, the rushing attack marched the ball to a first-and-goal from the Yutan 5-yard line. Centennial ran on each of the next three plays but failed to break the goal line, setting up a fourth-and-goal from inside the Chieftans’ 1 with 48 seconds to play.
Centennial dialed up a pass play on fourth down out of a timeout and Nisly had a man open in the end zone. However, the junior quarterback could not connect with his intended target and the pass fell harmlessly to the turf for a turnover on downs.
Yutan bled the final seconds off the clock to preserve a 14-7 win and seal its eighth consecutive win after dropping the season opener.
Most of the Broncos’ offense came on the two big pass plays to Zimmer, who unofficially caught three of Nisly’s four completions for 128 yards and a touchdown.
Centennial ran the ball more than 30 times, but the Broncos simply couldn’t find much running room. Dodson unofficially ran for 48 yards on 20 carries to finish as the team’s leading rusher.
Defensively, the Broncos played very well. They allowed just 14 points and forced two turnovers. The Centennial defense consistently forced stops when it needed to down the stretch and gave the offense a chance, but in the end the Yutan offense did just enough to squeak out the win.
Centennial, which entered the night at No. 15 in the Class C2 wild card standings, dropped its second consecutive game to fall to 5-4 and will wait and see if it will play postseason football.
