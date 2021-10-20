Centennial, F-C and Heartland in SNC volleyball tourney

MILFORD – The Centennial Broncos extended their stay at the Southern Nebraska Conference Volleyball Tournament with a win over Sandy Creek on Tuesday evening. The Heartland Huskies and Fillmore Central Panthers were also in action in Milford, but the Huskies fell to Wilber-Clatonia and the Panthers lost to Milford to remain winless on the season.
Milford 2, Fillmore Central 0
The Panthers were unable to come away with their first win of the season, falling to the Eagles 25-18, 25-13. Reyna Hafer whacked five kills for Fillmore Central, while Angie Schademann notched 20 digs and Grace Probasco tallied 10 assists.
Wilber-Clatonia 2, Heartland 0
The Wolverines only recorded 14 kills as a team against the Huskies, but it didn’t matter in a 25-17, 25-18 win. Stats for Heartland were not available.
Centennial 2, Sandy Creek 0
The Broncos jumped all over the Cougars in the first set, rolling to a 25-14 win. The second set was more competitive, but Centennial still won 25-22 to complete the sweep.
Centennial smacked 22 kills to 16 for Sandy Creek. Sophomore Cora Payne led the Broncos with a match-high nine kills on just 15 attempts, while sophomore Karley Naber followed with six. Junior Cambria Saunders added three winners, senior Gracen Fehlhafer notched two and freshmen Averie Stuhr and Catelynn Bargen tallied one apiece.
At the service line, junior Samara Ruether led Centennial with two aces. Fehlhafer, junior Krislyn Green and freshman Ella Wambold all added one ace as the Broncos finished with five for the match. Saunders led the Centennial effort at the net with a pair of blocks, while Payne, Naber and Stuhr all recorded one stuff each.
Ruether notched a team-high 14 digs followed by 12 from Wambold, while Fehlhafer tallied all 21 of the Broncos’ assists.