Centennial, F-C and Heartland in SNC volleyball tourney

MILFORD – The Centennial Broncos extended their stay at the Southern Nebraska Conference Volleyball Tournament with a win over Sandy Creek on Tuesday evening. The Heartland Huskies and Fillmore Central Panthers were also in action in Milford, but the Huskies fell to Wilber-Clatonia and the Panthers lost to Milford to remain winless on the season.

Milford 2, Fillmore Central 0

The Panthers were unable to come away with their first win of the season, falling to the Eagles 25-18, 25-13. Reyna Hafer whacked five kills for Fillmore Central, while Angie Schademann notched 20 digs and Grace Probasco tallied 10 assists.

Wilber-Clatonia 2, Heartland 0

The Wolverines only recorded 14 kills as a team against the Huskies, but it didn’t matter in a 25-17, 25-18 win. Stats for Heartland were not available.

Centennial 2, Sandy Creek 0

The Broncos jumped all over the Cougars in the first set, rolling to a 25-14 win. The second set was more competitive, but Centennial still won 25-22 to complete the sweep.