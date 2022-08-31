Centennial drills 43 kills in 3-1 win over Central City

UTICA – The Bronco home opener Tuesday night was a successful one as they climbed to 3-2 on the year with a 3-1 win over the Central City Bison in non-conference volleyball.

Centennial was aggressive at the net producing 43 kills to just 24 for the Bison in the 25-13, 25-12, 23-25, 25-15 win.

Senior Cambria Saunders was the leader of the Bronco attack as she hammered nine kills on 27 of 31 swings; junior Karley Naber was 17 of 20 with eight kills and she also led the way at the service line with eight aces. As a team the Broncos recorded 20 aces.

Sophomore Catelynn Bargen also had eight kills on 24 of 30 swings to which she added one block. As a team the Broncos were 110 of 129 for a .186 hitting percentage.

The Bison were led by junior Makayla Enevoldsen with nine kills (25-30) and senior Elaina McHargrue with five.

Central City finished with 10 ace serves as Enevoldsen led the way with five.

Naber’s 19 digs; Samara Ruether (17 digs) and Ella Wambold with 11 digs led the defense. Wambold was also a big part of the success at the service line as she had six aces.

The Bison had 56 digs with Addie Buhlke with 16 and Brookly Richardson adding 15.

The Broncos offense went through Wambold who was 93 of 93 setting with 35 assists. Richardson led the Bison with 21 assists on 24 kills.

The Broncos are back on the court tonight as they travel to Milford.