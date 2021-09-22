Centennial dominates Wilber-Clatonia on volleyball court

WILBER – The Centennial volleyball team recorded its seventh win of the season Tuesday night at Wilber-Clatonia when the Broncos rolled the Wolverines 25-10, 25-14, 25-12 in a three-set sweep.

Sophomore Karley Naber hammered a match-high 10 kills on 22 attempts for a .409 hitting percentage. Sophomore Cora Payne and junior Cambria Saunders added four kills apiece, while freshman Averie Stuhr notched three and freshman Catelynn Bargen chipped in two. The Broncos finished the match with 23 kills compared to the Wolverines’ 15.

Ella Wambold led Centennial at the service line, as the freshman crushed six of the Broncos’ 11 aces. Naber added another three aces while juniors Samara Ruether and Krislyn Green notched one apiece.

Saunders led the Broncos at the net, where she blocked two shots. Payne and Bargen also tallied one block apiece.

Green tallied a team-high eight digs for Centennial, followed by five from senior Gracen Fehlhafer, four from Naber and three each from Wambold and Ruether. Fehlhafer also recorded 19 of the Broncos’ 21 assists in the match.

Centennial improved to 7-9 on the season ahead of Thursday’s road trip to Hebron for a showdown against Thayer Central.